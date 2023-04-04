OL’DAYS Comes to TriBeCa

OL'DAYS, the stylish and charming all-day cafe, opened its second outpost in NYC on Wednesday, April 5th in TriBeCa on 73 Warren Street. Founded in 2014 by sisters Martina and Juliana Fracchia and their longtime best friend Camila Basigalup, OL'DAYS was inspired by the traditions of hospitality and reunion that shaped the trio growing up in Argentina. The opening marks the concept's 4th location worldwide; the team currently operates locations in Flatiron (165 Broadway), Miami and Buenos Aires.

OL'DAYS TriBeCa boasts 80 indoor seats including a mezzanine (available to rent for private events) that can seat up to 30 guests. Like other OL'DAYS locations, guests can expect a warm & convivial atmosphere and nourishing farm-to-table fare. Exclusive to the TriBeCa location is a kids menu that offers whimsical takes on OL'DAYS classics like Monster Avocado Toast, Crazy Face Homemade Yogurt, Peanut Butter & Jelly Monster Friend and more.

Other menu highlights include:

-All-day brunch service - Served seven days per week, guests can expect a mix of sweet and savory dishes like Champ Pancakes (oat and yogurt pancakes filled with mashed banana, topped with coconut flakes), Buddha Bowl (wild quinoa, adzuki beans, tomamotes, seeds, sauteed spinach in kiwi vinaigrette, roasted hummus, goji berries, cashews), fresh pressed juice, and more.

-A robust coffee program - The team works closely with Miami coffee roaster María Esther Thome-López who personally sources beans from Ethiopia and other coffee regions to create unique high-quality blends. Coffee can be enjoyed in a variety of preparations including with Housemade Almond Milk that is made fresh daily.

-A compelling happy hour - OL'DAYS offers an extensive wine list featuring a rotating selection of boutique and local labels. The cocktail menu features a variety of herbaceous alcoholic and non-alcoholic selections including Kind of Spicy Margarita (made with white vermouth), Lychee Rose (lychee, rosewater and sparkling rosé) and the spirit-free Butterfly Pea Cloud (oat milk, lavender, butterfly pea tea).

Lighter fare includes a variety of sourdough toasts, including Sweet Burrata (baby heirloom tomato chutney & creamy burrata), The Forest (almond pesto, carrot hummus,melted cheese and portobello mushrooms), Old Blue (gorgonzola, arugula and fresh pears with a touch of balsamic vinegar and tree nuts) and more.

Co-founder Martina Fracchia stated, "We founded OL'DAYS in 2014 to make a positive impact by honoring the traditions of hospitality and reunion that we experienced growing up together. We chose TriBeCa for our second NYC location as we wanted a space where families could come together, connect with one another and enjoy nourishing farm-to-table fare."

Photo Credit: Briana Balducci