New CAMELBACK WINTER VILLAGE Kicks Off Holiday Magic with Santa Claus

New CAMELBACK WINTER VILLAGE

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Casamigos Kicks Off F1 Weekend with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Photo 1 Casamigos Kicks Off F1 Weekend with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Feeling GIFTY? Selections for Food and Drink Lovers! Photo 2 Feeling GIFTY? Selections for Food and Drink Lovers!
IRMANA-Delightful Sicilian Wines Embracing Sustainable Practices Photo 3 IRMANA-Delightful Sicilian Wines Embracing Sustainable Practices
Celebrate the Season with TRINCHERO FAMILY ESTATES Heritage Collection Photo 4 Celebrate the Season with TRINCHERO FAMILY ESTATES Heritage Collection

New CAMELBACK WINTER VILLAGE Kicks Off Holiday Magic with Santa Claus

Camelback Resort is excited to announce the official start of the holiday season with an enchanting event at the new Camelback Winter Village. On Friday, December 1, from 7 to 9 p.m., the festivities kick off as Santa Claus descends from the tower bucket of Pocono Township Fire Department’s Engine 34 at the Kahuna Lagoon Wave Pool. Santa will then illuminate Camelback Resort's majestic 25-foot Christmas tree, and he won't be alone – local first responders and Marines supporting Toys for Tots of Monroe County will be by his side.

Starting on December 1 and continuing throughout the holiday season, Camelback Resort invites visitors from far and wide to experience the new weekend Winter Village. The snow-covered Winter Village, created at the resort's summer wave pool, will feature a variety of festive vendor "shops" adorned with red garlands and lights, including Just Between Friends – a children’s resale resource. Each weekend brings a different theme, with vendors selling arts, crafts, and gifts, fantastic holiday entertainment, family-centric activities, cozy firepits, delectable seasonal food and drinks, and an abundance of goodwill and holiday cheer. The Village will also host community service and give-back campaigns, including the Toys for Tots Drive, animal non-profit sponsorships, and recognition of first responders and other supporting organizations. Weekend hours are Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The kickoff is happening on Friday, December 1, 7 to 9 p.m. At 7:00 pm, Engine 34 approaches the mountain top with lights and sirens and escorts Santa to Kahuna Lagoon Wave Pool at the new Camelback Winter Village At 7:30 p.m., Santa lights the holiday tree, and at 8 p.m. there will be outdoor photos with Santa, refreshments and holiday activities. Participating in the exciting event will be Santa Claus, the Pocono Township Fire Department, first responders, Marines with Toys for Tots and fun-loving guests of all ages.

The event is free and open to the public (parking is complimentary). Visitors are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy ($10 to $30 value), and they’ll receive a custom reindeer pillowcase as a thank you.

Camelback Resort - Kahuna Lagoon Wave Pool, 301 Resort Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372 Visit  www.CamelbackResort.com or phone 1-855-515-1283

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Camelback Resort



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
TIME OUT MARKET NEW YORK Presents Holiday Experiences for All Photo
TIME OUT MARKET NEW YORK Presents Holiday Experiences for All

Are you looking for unforgettable holiday experience with your loved ones? Look no further than Time Out Market New York!

2
COOKIEFEST Hosted by The Good Batch on 12/2 Photo
COOKIEFEST Hosted by The Good Batch on 12/2

3
Celebrate the Season with TRINCHERO FAMILY ESTATES Heritage Collection Photo
Celebrate the Season with TRINCHERO FAMILY ESTATES Heritage Collection

Trinchero Family Estates Heritage Collection is showcasing their rapidly expanding Italian portfolio of historical, generational, and sustainable wineries including the brands of Famiglia Cotarella, Ceretto, Tenuta Regaleali  and Avissi Prosecco.

4
ISLE OF SKYE Cocktail Recipes for Holiday Entertaining Photo
ISLE OF SKYE Cocktail Recipes for Holiday Entertaining

It’s officially the season of entertaining. We have two delicious cocktail recipes courtesy of Isle of Skye, that will elevate and add a touch of sophistication to any gathering.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

COOKIEFEST Hosted by The Good Batch on 12/2COOKIEFEST Hosted by The Good Batch on 12/2
CAMELBACK RESORT in Tannersville, Pennsylvania-Your Destination for Adventure, Fun, and Delicious FareCAMELBACK RESORT in Tannersville, Pennsylvania-Your Destination for Adventure, Fun, and Delicious Fare
TIME OUT MARKET NEW YORK Presents Holiday Experiences for AllTIME OUT MARKET NEW YORK Presents Holiday Experiences for All
Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in NetcongInterview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You