New CAMELBACK WINTER VILLAGE Kicks Off Holiday Magic with Santa Claus

Camelback Resort is excited to announce the official start of the holiday season with an enchanting event at the new Camelback Winter Village. On Friday, December 1, from 7 to 9 p.m., the festivities kick off as Santa Claus descends from the tower bucket of Pocono Township Fire Department’s Engine 34 at the Kahuna Lagoon Wave Pool. Santa will then illuminate Camelback Resort's majestic 25-foot Christmas tree, and he won't be alone – local first responders and Marines supporting Toys for Tots of Monroe County will be by his side.

Starting on December 1 and continuing throughout the holiday season, Camelback Resort invites visitors from far and wide to experience the new weekend Winter Village. The snow-covered Winter Village, created at the resort's summer wave pool, will feature a variety of festive vendor "shops" adorned with red garlands and lights, including Just Between Friends – a children’s resale resource. Each weekend brings a different theme, with vendors selling arts, crafts, and gifts, fantastic holiday entertainment, family-centric activities, cozy firepits, delectable seasonal food and drinks, and an abundance of goodwill and holiday cheer. The Village will also host community service and give-back campaigns, including the Toys for Tots Drive, animal non-profit sponsorships, and recognition of first responders and other supporting organizations. Weekend hours are Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The kickoff is happening on Friday, December 1, 7 to 9 p.m. At 7:00 pm, Engine 34 approaches the mountain top with lights and sirens and escorts Santa to Kahuna Lagoon Wave Pool at the new Camelback Winter Village At 7:30 p.m., Santa lights the holiday tree, and at 8 p.m. there will be outdoor photos with Santa, refreshments and holiday activities. Participating in the exciting event will be Santa Claus, the Pocono Township Fire Department, first responders, Marines with Toys for Tots and fun-loving guests of all ages.

The event is free and open to the public (parking is complimentary). Visitors are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy ($10 to $30 value), and they’ll receive a custom reindeer pillowcase as a thank you.

Camelback Resort - Kahuna Lagoon Wave Pool, 301 Resort Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372 Visit www.CamelbackResort.com or phone 1-855-515-1283

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Camelback Resort