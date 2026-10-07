HUTONG Introduces Dim Sum Brunch

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Hutong introduces Unlimited Dim Sum, a new weekend brunch experience built around the leisurely ritual of yum cha - one of China’s most beloved dining traditions. Priced at $48, this convivial experience invites guests to order multiple rounds from a selection of dim sum dishes, spanning steamed, crispy and pan-seared favorites. Guests can elevate their experience with Hutong's signature Roasted Peking Duck, or 90

minutes of bottomless bubbles - including a Moët & Chandon option.

Guests can order unlimited rounds from a selection of dim sum dishes that include

Vegetarian Spring Roll, Truffle Shiitake & Wild Mushroom Bao, Crispy Yu Xiang Pork Dumpling, Spicy Black Garlic Chicken Wonton, Vegetarian Spinach Dumpling, Hutong Prawn Roll, Rosé Champagne Shrimp Dumpling, and Sichuan Peppercorn Prawn Dumpling.

For an additional $18 per order, guests can also add two of Hutong's premium dim sum

signatures: Wagyu Beef Mille-Feuille or Pan-seared Lobster Bao.

Guests can turn brunch into a full Hutong experience with the addition of the restaurant's signature Roasted Peking Duck for $30 per guest, served for the entire table. Each duck is air-dried for 24 hours, lacquered and roasted in Hutong's dedicated duck kitchen.

Guests can add 90 minutes of bottomless bubbles and mimosas for $38 per guest, or upgrade to Moët & Chandon Champagne for $78 per guest.

Hutong is located at 731 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022. For more information, please visit Hutong New York | Chinese Restaurant & Dim Sum in Midtown East .

Photo Credit: Carlos Salazar

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