National Moscow Mule Day and a Recipe from Reed's

Mar. 2, 2021  
March 3rd is National Moscow Mule Day. Whether your go-to is a classic mule, or you prefer one with a twist, there's no doubt the most important ingredient, ginger beer, can make or break the cocktail. Available in three levels of spice: Original, Extra (+Zero Sugar Extra) and Strongest, Reed's is made with REAL ginger and uses all-natural ingredients with no preservatives, artificial flavors, or GMO-sourced ingredients for a stronger and bolder taste. (Prices vary; available in major grocery stores including Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Target, Sprouts, etc.)

Here's a Moscow Mule recipe from Reed's!

REED'S "EXTRA" MOSCOW MULE

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Premium Vodka of choice

-6 oz. Reed's Extra Ginger Beer

-Lime wedge and Crystalized Ginger Candy for garnish.

Directions: Squeeze a lime into a copper mug (or Collins glass) and drop the wedge into the mug. Add two or three large ice cubes. Pour in the vodka and fill with Reed's Strongest Ginger Beer.

For more information on Reed's, please visit https://drinkreeds.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Reed's


