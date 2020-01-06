NYC Restaurant Week is Happening 1/21 to 2/9

One of our favorite events of the winter season is the NYC Restaurant Week that actually lasts for three weeks from January 21 to February 9. Reservations are open on January 8 at over 360 restaurants across the 5 boroughs with a majority of the eateries in Manhattan. Two-course lunches are offered at $26 and three-course dinners are $42. Beverages, taxes, and tips are additional.

This exciting culinary event is sponsored by mastercard. The official partner is Woodford Reserve Bourbon and it is in association with the James Beard Foundation and Wine Spectator.

Plan to return to some of your top spots at a nice savings. Be adventurous and try a totally new restaurant or cuisine style. The food scene in NYC is renowned worldwide where locals and guests of the city enjoy meals to suit every type of taste. We suggest that you make reservations soon. Some of the restaurants sell out quickly and others may have limits on the days and times that they offer their restaurant week specials.

Our readers will like to know that NYC Restaurant Week originated twenty-eight years ago in 1992 to welcome the Democratic National Convention that was held in the Big Apple that year. It was the world's very first restaurant week and now the concept has spread globally to include major cities and local towns that showcase their eateries for a week or more each year.

To learn about NYC Restaurant Week and peruse the hundreds of participating venues please visit https://www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week/. Find out what restaurants and dishes are trending on Instagram by following #nycrestaurantweek.

