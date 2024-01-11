NYC Restaurant Week NYC and NYC Broadway Week-Winter Edition 1/16 to 2/4

Visit hundreds of wonderful restaurants across all five boroughs during NYC Restaurant Week from January 16th to February 4th. It actually lasts for 4 enticing weeks and reservations are now available. Experience a new venue or visit a neighborhood favorite. New York City is one of the world’s great culinary centers of the world that offers a great variety of cuisines so indulge and enjoy.

Reservations for the participating restaurants are now available. 2 course lunches and 3 course dinners are priced at $30, $45, and $60. Taxes, tips and beverages are not included. Saturdays are excluded from NYC Restaurant Week and Sundays are optional. Confirm your days and times with restaurants for the meal deal. You can book your reservations at https://www.nyctourism.com/restaurant-week/. At this site you can also view options by cuisine, borough, neighborhood, accessibility, meal types, weeks of participation, menus, and the cash back offer through Mastercard.

Some of our many favorites are participating that include The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square EDITION; POPULAR at Public Hotel in the Bowery; Philippe Chow on the Upper East Side and Downtown; BLACKBARN Restaurant in the Flatiron; David Burke Tavern on the Upper East Side; Hortus NYC in NoMad; As You are at Ace Hotel in Brooklyn; Benjamin Prime in Midtown East; Chez Josephine in Hell's Kitchen; and Tasca on the Upper West Side.

And there’s more good news for our readers. NYC Broadway Week NYC is being held the very same weeks as NYC Restaurant Week from 1/16 to 2/4. This gives people the opportunity to enjoy lunch or dinner and a show at a great value. Broadway tickets are 2 for 1 at participating theatres. For more information on Broadway Week and to check out show options, visit https://www.nyctourism.com/broadway-week/.

Wintertime in NYC has never been so good! If you want to know more about whats going on in New York City, please visit https://www.nyctourism.com/.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy