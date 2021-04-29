NYC RESTAURANT HAPPENINGS-New and Noteworthy

Exciting times! Restaurants are opening all around the city and some that have shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. Whether you're in the mood for a beautiful evening at a rooftop bar, relishing a craft burger, or indulging in top cuisine, take a look at some of the NYC happenings we have rounded up for our readers.

David Burke Tavern - The popular spot on the Upper East Side has reopened with a big burger bargain bang. The special 777 Burger night is every Tuesday evening from 4:00 pm to closing with Burke's signature Tavern Cheeseburger that has Vermont cheddar, B1 mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, on an English muffin. The burger will be only $7. The "777" is an embrace of the lucky number seven, a nod to 2021 (three times seven being 21!), which Burke, like everyone else, is counting on to be a lot better than 2020 and reflects that Tuesday evenings at Burke Tavern will also mean $7 Vegetable Tacos, $7 Sides. $7 Beer and $7 Wine, all night long. The cheeseburger, served with fries and side salad is normally a popular seller at $28 so the 777 Burger Night is a great opportunity to indulge and enjoy. The reopening of David Burke Tavern also signals the debut of a new and exciting spring menu: David Burke Tavern Menus.

Zaro's Family Bakery, the fourth-generation, family-owned bakery founded in the Bronx in 1927, and Treeline Cheese, the mission-driven plant-based cheese brand based in the Hudson Valley. For the month of May, Treeline is doing a pop-up with Zaro's at their shop in Grand Central Station [near Track 34 and Track 19]. Zaro's will offer bagel sandwiches made with Treeline's recently launched cashew-based cream cheese. The brands will also host social media giveaways for sandwiches available for in-store pickup as well as a brunch package of a baker's dozen bagels and each flavor of cream cheese. Made with a thoughtful and minimal ingredient list, Treeline's cream cheeses are healthy, delicious, and lower in saturated fat than other plant-based cheeses.

Cadence - Overthrow Hospitality, a mission-driven, plant-based restaurant and bar group by Ravi DeRossi has announced the opening of Cadence, a new restaurant with Southern soul. At Cadence, Executive Chef Shenarri Freeman taps her Virginia upbringing and vegan ethos and spotlights soul food and Southern foodways through the lens of health and sustainability. Cadence is located at 122 E. 7th Street in Manhattan's East Village. The restaurant's focused wine list, curated by Drew Brady, the group's Wine Director, exclusively features bottlings from Black-owned wineries in South Africa, France and the U.S. to complement Chef Shenarri's flavorful and authentic dishes.

Harriet's Rooftop & Lounge - The popular rooftop and lounge at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge has officially reopened offering spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline, from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Statue of Liberty. Guests can enjoy a new menu of signature cocktails and seasonal bites. Reflecting on the decadence of the 1920s, white tassel lamps, striped booths, and marble accents are characteristic of this open-air space. Revelry with a view, our bar is stocked with fresh and seasonal ingredients alongside some of the finest and approachable spirits. They are currently open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Check their web site for specific opening hours for the Rooftop and Lounge.

Limani NYC - After shuttering its doors in December 2020, the stunning Greek-Mediterranean dining destination, Limani NYC located in the heart of Rockefeller Center, is now open for diners to immerse themselves in once again. Helmed by Executive Chef/Partner M.J. Alam, Limani creates a truly exceptional experience for its guests, highlighting clean Mediterranean flavors that never distract from the profiles of the local healthy ingredients Chef Alam carefully selects to plate. Limani NYC's indoor dining transports guests to the islands of Greece. Bathed in white marble, diners will find a beautiful blue infinity pool and two open kitchens. UV lighting for the HVAC system has been installed and temperatures are checked upon arrival with sanitation towers available upon entering the restaurant to ensure safe dining. Outdoor dining offers a great view of Rockefeller Center and spacious seating.

seeyamañana - Opened in April 2021 from the hospitality team behind Patent Pending, this spot is a relaxed, Baja California-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar bringing primarily plant-centric fare and cocktails to Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood. Led by Executive Chef Carlos Chavarria, seeyamañana's vibrant menu inventively spotlights fruits, herbs, and vegetables, along with pole-caught fish and free-grazed animal protein options, adding a bright, playful spin to time-honored Mexican fare. Standouts evoke Mexico's sunny coastline - from a Stuffed Poblano Taco with apples, raisins and banana to Ensalada de Posole with multiple radish varieties. To complement the plates, owner Ryan McKenzie conceptualized seeymañana's rotating cocktails with a focus on mezcal and tequila. Drinks are sophisticated yet irreverent, paying homage to earthy, botanical ingredients found mostly along the Baja California peninsula. seeyamañana serves dinner and weekend brunch outdoors and in its casual, weathered interior, designed by McKenzie. With natural materials, woven art, desert plants and charmingly worn tile, seeyamanana's space elicits a comfortable, lived-in feel with a vibe that you'd usually find downtown. For those looking to reserve seats in advance, reservations can be booked on seeyamañana's website, for a prepaid prix fixe menu, including a welcome bite, starter, entree, dessert and three signature cocktails for $89 (including gratuity). Walk-ins are welcome to order a la carte.

North River Lobster Company is thrilled to welcome back New Yorkers and out-of-towners eager for outdoor dining and entertaining experiences and a taste of New England on the Hudson River. Offering unparalleled views of the city, the casual and spacious three-story yacht is the perfect place for friends and family to safely gather and enjoy fresh seafood paired with a robust selection of cocktails and beer.

Mamoun's Falafel - The restaurant has been serving high-quality, authentic Middle Eastern food since 1971. It is the oldest falafel restaurant in New York and one of the first Middle Eastern establishments in the United States. The family-owned business has a total of 11 locations in America and for 50 years, their philosophy has been to serve fresh, authentic Middle Eastern cuisine in a fast-casual environment. Everything they serve is made from scratch using only the freshest natural ingredients, the finest imported spices, and their signature recipes. Mamoun's three locations in NYC can be found on the East Village Upper, the West Side which just opened, and at their original location in Greenwich Village.

Alfie's Bar & Kitchen - This Hell's Kitchen neighborhood favorite, has reopened its doors for indoor dining adding new spring dishes to an already well-established menu. With New York City's revitalization underway, Executive Chef Darren Pettigrew can continue providing Alfie's loyal customers with a creative menu of comfort cooking which spotlights locally sourced organic ingredients that will make diners feel right at home. Owner Sean Hayden, whose career spans 25 years and serves as a partner of the SRP NYC restaurant group saw a need to create a true dinner experience for Hell's Kitchen by bringing great service and hospitality along craft beer and cocktails to complete the Alfie's vision of a neighborhood go-to place.

Coby Club - This new, sexy underground lounge is discreetly tucked beneath Elmo restaurant, in the heart of Chelsea. It just opened on April 22nd. Its name pays homage to 1960's San Francisco Chinatown nightlife, and to its most celebrated personality, the late Miss Coby Yee. Yee was a glamorous and iconic exotic dancer and savvy business woman who was also the owner of the famed Forbidden City from 1960-1970. Her sensational performances drew Hollywood celebrities and European royalty to the teeming streets of Chinatown. Black velvet banquettes and silk-shaded lighting create intimate group settings throughout the retro-luxe lounge. Gold embossed phoenix-like dragons adorn the walls to exemplify the dawn of a new day, also emblematic of NYC nightlife proverbially rising from the ashes this year with strength and optimism. Guests at Coby Club can expect craft cocktails and small plates, and, as current restrictions relax, live musical performances, and other unexpected entertainment.

The Sentry Flatiron - This is a swanky lounge on the top floor of Hotel Henri in Flatiron where you can drink a negroni on a comfortable couch in a plant filled room and take in views of Manhattan. Its penthouse location allows for city views and boasts a cocktail list carefully crafted by expert mixologists Gates Otsuji and Jeremy Ortiz complemented by small plates. The Sentry is open from 5 pm to midnight on Thursday to Saturday.

Bandits - This new watering hole, from the team behind Den Hospitality, will open on Wednesday, May 19th on the corner of Bedford and Leroy at 44 Bedford Street. The 900 square foot space, previously home to Daddy-O for over 20 years, will provide the same allure of the effortlessly chic Garret Bars, with an atmosphere that can accommodate guests for food and cocktails from lunch through the early morning hours. The new location will offer a modern take on an old school diner and dive - a timeless concept with pockets of nostalgia alluding to vintage New York. The decor will incorporate 70's elements like warm, yellow-frilled light boxes, traditional diner-style stools with a checkered floor to match, and inviting leather booths where guests can take in the room and the interesting people that fill it. Bandits gets its name from Den Hospitality's trademark raccoon mascot, Rocco, who's seen throughout their concepts as a lover of artisanal cocktails and memorable New York nights. Both a tribute to the nocturnal critter and the bar's all-day inhabitants, Bandits will serve as a welcoming local saloon where guests can lose track of time. Bandits will open with indoor and outdoor dining.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com