NORTH RIVER LOBSTER COMPANY Sets Sail on the Hudson River for the 2023

North River Lobster Company, New York City's lobster and seafood restaurant and beloved institution since 2014, is thrilled to announce its reopening for the 2023 season. Beginning Thursday, April 13, seafood enthusiasts can once again indulge in the freshest Maine lobster rolls, seafood platters, burgers, and ready-to-share appetizers while enjoying the stunning views of the Hudson River.

North River Lobster Company offers a selection of seafood delights and bites, including classics, such as the coldMaine Lobster Roll and the warm and buttery Connecticut Roll, as well as elevated versions such as the Lower East Side Lobster Roll served on a delicious everything bagel. Returning in 2023 is the world famous, The Shelley, a colossal lobster roll that measures an impressive 28 inches in length, making it the largest of its kind in the world. North River Lobster Company will also introduce new menu items this year including The Skagen Shrimp Roll, a fun alternative to their array of lobster rolls, Tuna Tartare, Clam Dips & Chips and Lobster Clawsicles in five different flavors.

The menu will also boast new signature cocktails including the Midtown Mule and Sailor's Spritz, along with rosé and oyster specials, three plentiful raw bar platter options, Oar Shots and a selection of frozen cocktails at its full-service bar on all three decks. The restaurant is the ideal spot for everything from quick lunches and happy hour drinks to casual dinners, after-work cocktails, and sunset hangouts.

"We are thrilled to be back for another season," said Craig Kanarick, Chief Executive Officer of New York Cruise Lines, Inc. "We're looking forward to welcoming back our loyal customers and introduce new guests to the North River Lobster Company experience. In addition to the new menu additions, we've got some fun surprises waiting for our guests on the boat including new design elements and fun ways to make your pictures of NYC truly unique!"

Located at Pier 81 on 12th Avenue and 41st Street, North River Lobster Company is a classic New York City staple and is convenient to all locations in New York, making it a go-to experience for New York locals and visitors alike.

Boarding passes are now on sale. For more information, including hours of operation and menus, visit northriverlobsterco.com.

