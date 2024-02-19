NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY 2/22-Dazzling Recipes to Impress

It’s no surprise that the Margarita is one of cocktail lovers’ favorites. It’s incredibly versatile and there are unlimited combinations of ingredients that can go into a perfectly mixed drink. Try some new recipes on National Margarita Day this Thursday, February 22nd and raise a glass to a tasty and refreshing Margarita. Your mixology skills will impress with these six recipes that use top-notch spirits.

The Jalapeno Avocado Margarita

-4 oz. Tequila Bribón Blanco

-2 oz. Agave nectar (cut 50/50 with water)

-2 oz. Fresh squeezed lime juice

-1/2 avocado, peeled and mashed

-2 slices jalapeño

-Lime wheels, for garnish

Method: Fill two rocks glasses with ice. Place ripe avocado, and jalapeno slices in a cocktail shaker. Muddle ingredients until they're thoroughly mashed. Add the remaining ingredients to the cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into the two rocks glasses.

Grand Margarita

Ingredients:

-1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge

-1 part Tequila

-.5 part Fresh Lime Juice

-Ice cubes

-Lime Garnish

Method: Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding glass upside down, dip wet half delicately into the salt. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into glass and apply lime garnish to the rim.

PATRÓN Spicy Margarita

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Patrón Silver infused with jalapeño*

-.5 oz Flavor puree (blood orange, mango or fresh beet)

-3 oz Lime juice

-Salt rim

-Lime wedge and sliced jalapeño for garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients over ice in a shaker. Shake and strain into a salt rimmed double old-fashioned glass.

*Patrón Silver infused with jalapeño: Add 2 whole jalapeños cut down the middle and deseeded into 1 bottle of Patrón Silver. Let rest for 12 hours.

Tamarind Chipotle Margarita

Ingredients:

-1 ½ oz Tequila CAZADORES Blanco

-1 oz. Lime Juice

-¾ oz. Agave Nectar

-1 oz. Tamarind Puree

-Chipotle Salt Rim

Method: In a mixing glass, add all the ingredients with ice, shake and serve on the rocks (salt rim optional). Garnish with a lime wedge.

Mango Margarita

-1.5oz Gracias a Dios Mango Mezcal

-0.5oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur

-0.75oz lime juice

-0.25oz lemon juice

-0.5oz agave syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

SPICY CUCUMBER JALAPEÑO MARGARITA

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

-.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

-.25 oz. Simple Syrup

-2 Cucumber Slices

-1 Jalapeno Slice

-Garnish: Cucumber Wheel and Jalapeño Slice

Method: Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle cucumber/jalapeño. Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into a small rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

NOTE – For a Smoky variation, swap out Casamigos Blanco Tequila for Casamigos Mezcal Joven.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Patrón