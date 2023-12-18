Master Mixologist: Tarek Debira of BOHEMIEN BAR in Brooklyn

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Tarek Debira of Bohemien Bar. Born in Paris, Tarek got his start in the restaurant and hospitality business at establishments that include Hotel Costes, Nobu Paris, Buddha Bar, and Market Jean Georges, all of which are renowned Parisien hotspots. Falling in love with all aspects of the industry, Tarek had his first behind-the-bar work experience at Korova, a replica of the milk bar in the film “A Clockwork Orange.” It was there where he first met the mixologist Xavier Herit, and there was instant chemistry between the two.

Tarek then moved to London from Paris to manage Nobu London and Momo’s, expanding his already diverse portfolio to international restaurants.

In 2003, Tarek departed for where he resides currently, New York City, to manage Bond St. that met with roaring success. In 2005, he opened La Condesa Hotel in Mexico City, and later in 2007, opened Hachi in Las Vegas. Continuing his string of acclaimed openings, in 2009, Tarek introduced an outpost of his first managerial gig, opening Bond St. Beverly Hills.

Seeing both domestic and foreign success, Tarek ventured back to NYC in 2010, where he was part of the opening of the “Employees Only” team at Macao, gaining knowledge under the tutelage of some of the best bartenders in the world.

Using this experience, in 2011, he opened his first project of his own with his wife, Patricia, called Chez Moi in Brooklyn Heights. Celebrated in the neighborhood, the duo then opened the speakeasy, Le Boudoir with mixologist, Franky Marshall and in 2020, opened Bohemien Bar.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

Back when I moved to New York City in 2003, someone took me to Milk & Honey and Angel Share. I found the attention to detail and the craft that went into making a drink remarkable. It made so much sense to use quality ingredients, glassware, and technique, and yet it was new. It was love at first sip, and since that day, I’ve been hooked on mixology.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

The use of lab equipment such as rotovap which distills flavors or a centrifuge which separates liquids is definitely fascinating as it opens the door to so many other possibilities of flavors, textures, and colors. I’m also a big fan of Grant Achatz and his molecular gastronomic approach to cocktails.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

By welcoming our new creations with open arms. Having guests walk through our doors is all the validation we need to feel supported for our creativity. It tells us that our guests find us to be unique enough to stop by or return, which in itself, is as encouraging to continue our creativity as anything.

What are your preferred “classic cocktails” and why?

I love a spritz in the summer, an old-fashioned in the fall, a Manhattan in the winter, and a vesper in the spring

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks?

I currently use butterfly pea flower, jasmine, quince, fresh curry leaves, cardamom, vanilla, and parsnip. I use them for color, flavor, and texture in different variations of classics. For example, we use the butterfly pea flower to infuse our vodka in a cocktail on a take of a Moscow Mule. The curry leaf is used in our clarified milk punch with 7 other spices but is also used as a garnish to be the scent preceding the sip giving the cocktail an herbal dimension.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

"Felix Felicis" - (Harry Potter book 6) Sparkling wine, green chartreuse, lemongrass syrup, manzanilla sherry and edible gold flake. The basis of this drink is Ernest Hemingway’s Death in the Afternoon but that magical vial of cordial makes for a subtle symphony of herbal and oxidative harmony. Chartreuse is one of the more famous French digestif dating back more than 500 years to a Cistercian abbey. Manzanilla sherry is a type of fortified wine from central Spain.

"Good Dust Woman" - (Fleetwood Mac, from their infamous album Rumors) mezcal infused with mango, pineapple rum, Campari infused with coconut, sweet vermouth. The mezcal Negroni has become one of the most-called classic substitutions in modern times and we decided to take that further. Embracing the subtropical flavors that pair so well with the vegetal mezcal base. Served in a Tibetan singing bowl as a nod to contemplating the balanced perfection Count Negroni blessed us with all those years ago.

"Jamaica" - (Spanish name for Hibiscus or Roselle flower) Chili infused tequila, Grand Mariner, lime, hibiscus. Our version of the modern classic Cadillac Margarita with the addition of chipotle, ghost and two other chili peppers. Served over a frozen hibiscus tea ice cube that will dramatically change the cocktail in exciting ways as it melts and dilutes. So make it an exciting ‘choose your own adventure’ of crushing the drink for a spicy, invigorating kick or taking your time for a soothing floral burst while the tea emulsifies. Winner either way!

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

"Felix Felicis" - Sparkling wine, green chartreuse, lemongrass syrup, manzanilla sherry and edible gold flake paired with Crudites served with tofu green goddess, endives, green apples, heirloom carrots, and Persian cucumber.

"Good Dust Woman" - (Fleetwood Mac, from their infamous album Rumors) mezcal infused with mango, pineapple rum, Campari infused with coconut, sweet vermouth paired with the Beet Dip served on a bed of labneh and walnut.

"Jamaica" - (Spanish name for Hibiscus or Roselle flower) Chili infused tequila, Grand Mariner, lime, hibiscus, paired with wild cod fish tacos.

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

Bohemien Bar was created and inspired by the “Bohemianism” mindset; the practice of an unconventional lifestyle, often in the company of like-minded people, inspired by free-thinkers, adventurers, and wanderers. We never liked conformity, from our artisan cocktail list to our one-of-a-kind sound system, we take pride in standing out. Each decision made in the bar’s creation and daily operations, from the décor to the food to the drinks is made through the lens of, “does this set us apart”, and if so, it’s a go.

Otherwise, we tried creating a comfortable, easy-going environment where people are encouraged to be themselves to the fullest.

Bohemien Bar is located at 97 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit https://www.bohemienbar.com/ and call 347.844.9895.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tarek Debira and Bohemien Bar