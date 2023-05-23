Master Mixologist: Kevin Lucerpio of AperiBar by Charlie Palmer Collective

Kevin Lucerpio of AperiBar

By:
Kevin is the mixologist at AperiBar and Charlie Palmer Steak, under the Charlie Palmer Collective umbrella, where he continues to experiment and create libations for the restaurants’ menus. Before joining Charlie Palmer Collective, Kevin’s bartending profession began at the Park Terrace Hotel, where he learned the ins and outs of the beverage industry.

Before joining the hospitality industry, Kevin started his career as an electrician and expertise in phone and computer repairs, while also spending his time as an amateur DJ, showcasing his passion for music.

For more than 15 years, Kevin has been an invaluable asset to his family’s food truck business, Gran Sabor Ecuatoriano, located in Queens. Kevin’s family offers a delectable array of traditional Ecuadorian dishes, contributing to the vibrant culinary scene of Jackson Heights, renowned as a melting pot of diverse food cultures.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Kevin Lucerpio about his career and AperiBar.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

I became interested in the cocktail industry during my transition from my previous job as an electrician. I started at the Park Terrace Hotel by Bryant Park and initially, started bartending with the perception that it would be a temporary endeavor. However, under the guidance of my mentor, who taught me the art of crafting cocktails and the intricacies of managing a bar, my passion for this industry flourished. From that point onward, my love for the cocktail world grew.

 

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

Experimenting with new recipes is my favorite – using any infused sweet syrups and mixing with unexpected flavors of alcohol.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

Guests ordering off-menu items helps me learn and be creative – hearing about a new cocktail with a different flavor profile inspires me to play around and experiment.

Along with inspiring my creativity, every time a customer comes in, I try to show them a really good time, I like to make sure they’re happy and make them feel special, have the drink made right in front of them so it’s an experience. I like to get their feedback – it motivates me to continue to be better.

What are your preferred “classic cocktails” and why?

Sazerac is one of my favorites, a cocktail of rye whiskey, a syrup, bitters, glass rinsed with absinthe. I like a nice strong blend – everything’s balanced well from the bitters and absinthe.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks?

My favorite infusion is demerara syrup – it gives a nice dark, rich, yet sweet taste – I personally like a stronger tasting drink something with whiskey or cognac.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

The Espress Yourself, which is made with tequila, espresso, kaluha. I can make a really good espresso martini. It’s strong and different compared to a traditional Espresso Martini made with vodka.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

To me, nothing pairs better than a CP Negroni and the Octopus. The bitterness from the negroni blends in well with flavors of the octopus (taggiasca olive, celery, roasted red pepper, red onion.)

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

AperiBar, a Charlie Palmer Collective restaurant, offers an aperitivo-inspired experience just steps away from Times Square, making it a popular spot among Broadway fans. Beyond our Italian-inspired cocktail menu with Paloma Sbagliatos, Capritinis and AperiSpritzes, our pizza and pasta are like nothing else in the area. We bring in the very best ingredients from Italy, from Caputo flour to imported buffalo mozzarella and olive oil.

AperiBar is located in the Luma Hotel Times Square at 120 West 41st Street, New York, NY 10036.  Visit https://www.aperibar.com/ or call 212.730.8900.

Photo Credit: Charlie Palmer Collective



Marina P. Kennedy

