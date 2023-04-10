Master Mixologist: Beverage Director Ivan Papic on GG Tokyo near Nomad

GG Toyko is a trendy Japanese cocktail lounge and restaurant nestled between Nomad and Murray Hill serving up innovative drinks and dishes in an art-splashed space.

The vibe is lively and fun with a mix of the lingering after-work crowd and local friend gang. Upgraded izakaya-style dishes are served, including Japanese fried chicken that is a must, along with fresh sushi rolls such as the unagi with crab and eel sauce.

The beverage program is also impressive with Ivan Papic behind it. Beverage Director for Thrst Group, the hospitality group behind GG Toyko, Papic has worked with some of the greats, that include restaurateur Keith McNally at Pastis and Balthazar, along with Paul Sevigny at the infamously hard-to-get-into Beatrice Inn. Now, he's mixing things up at GG Toyko to create impressive sips like the "eeehhh" made with rye and coffee liqueur or a martini infused with truffle vodka and umami bitters.

We got a chance to chat with Papic about his career and GG Toyko for our "Master Mixologist" feature.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

It was at my first restaurant job back in the late 90s at Lot61 where I worked as a food

runner. Bar always seemed more fun and something was always happening, so eventually

I got one shift behind the bar as a barback, which is how it all started.



What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

The use of culinary techniques behind the bar, finding inspiration in some classic dishes, and turning that into cocktails.



How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?



Having a customer with an open mind and willing to try new things is always awesome,

it allows us to try some new recipes, try new things, something we have been working on,

and get honest feedback, which helps in menu development.



What are your preferred "classic cocktails" and why?



I would say Negroni and Tom Collins. I like gin and the simplicity of these cocktails. I

love bitter notes, so Negroni is always my go-to, either at the beginning or at the end of

the meal. The simplicity and thirst quenching of Tom Collins always makes it my go-to in

the summer months.



What are some of your favorite infusions and how do you like to use them in drinks?



I like using tea a lot. Sometimes we make syrups out of it, and sometimes we infuse spirits,

depending on what we are trying to accomplish. Currently, on the menu, we have

chamomile-infused gin, hibiscus pink peppercorn syrup, rose hip-infused vodka, chai-infused dark rum, and butterfly pea-infused gin. Having a spice store like Kalustyan's

across the street from us always gives endless inspiration.



Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

The El Barrio is currently one of my favorite cocktails on the menu. It is inspired by classic

Manhattan cocktail, and combines Ilegal Reposado Mezcal with Galliano and Fernet

Branca, I think it is a great balance of Mezcal's smokiness, Galliano's sweetness and

bitterness of Fernet Branca.



Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.



50/50 Gin Martini and oysters. and Coffee Old Fashioned with Sweetbriar Chocolate

Mousse.

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

Thrst Group is the Hospitality Group that I work for. We run F&B concepts within Park

South Hotel in Manhattan. Currently, we are operating Sweetbriar Restaurant (upscale

modern American), Golden Gai Tokyo (Japanese izakaya cocktail bar), and Roof at Park

South (rooftop bar, serving seasonal cocktails and modern American fare). So if you are

staying at Park South Hotel (or not), you don't have to leave the building since you can

find three unique and very different F&B concepts. Choose your own adventure.

GG Tokyo is located at 120 E 28th St, New York, NY 10016. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit www.ggtokyo.nyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GG Tokyo