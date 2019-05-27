Marinas Menu: SAN-J Cooking Sauces for Healthy and Delicious Meals

Click Here for More Articles on MARINA'S MENU & LIFESTYLE

San-J, the line of deliciously balanced Asian cooking sauces, makes your foods taste special. They help you prepare a quick and healthy meal that your group will love. Whether it's stir-fry or barbeque, San-J will be a welcome addition to your cooking techniques.

San-J sauces are made with authentic San-J Tamari Soy Sauce and all of they have no artificial preservatives, flavors or colors added. They are certified gluten free, kosher, and verified Non-GMO. The line includes Thai Peanut, Szechuan, Teriyaki, Sweet & Tangy, Asian BBQ, Orange, Mongolian, and their newest sauce, Hoisin.

With grilling season in full swing, check out this recipe for "Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Skewers" using San-J Teriyaki Sauce.

Ingredients

-1 10-oz bottle of San-J Teriyaki Sauce

-1 pound chicken breast

-1 green bell pepper

-1 red bell pepper

-1 white or yellow onion

-1 handful of cherry tomatoes

Instructions (4 servings)

-Cut chicken into 1" x 1" x 1/2" slices. Cut bell peppers and onions into 1" squares.

-Marinate all ingredients in 1/4 cup San-J Teriyaki Sauce for 30 minutes. If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 20 minutes while ingredients are marinating. Discard marinade when done.

-Thread ingredients onto skewers. Grill over medium-high heat for 4 minutes per side, until chicken is no longer pink. While grilling, baste each side with additional sauce.

-Serve kabobs straight from the skewers, or add to choice of grain and greens to make a salad or grain bowl.

For more information on San-J products and additional recipes, visit https://san-j.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of San-J





