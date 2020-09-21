MakiMaki and Bonsai Kakigori Host Pop-Up 9/25 to 9/27

MakiMaki and Bonsai Kakigori

MakiMaki, an innovative, fast-casual sushi bar steps from Central Park, will be hosting a whimsical, autumnal kakigōri pop-up from 9/25-9/27 with Bonsai Kakigori, the Japanese-inspired dessert bar known for its inventive Japanese shaved ice creations. Flavors will include Matcha and the seasonal favorite Cinnamon Pumpkin Latte.

Here are the details:

WHERE: MakiMaki's Central Park location (at 1369 6th Ave) *outdoor seating area

WHEN: Friday 9/25 - Sunday 9/27, 11:30am - 3pm and 5pm - 9pm

WHAT: Guests can enjoy two seasonal, limited edition flavors of kakigōri, created just for the pop-up:

-Matcha Mountain: A giant green cloud of kakigori made with imported Matcha from Hon Yama + topped with whipped cream + puffed rice. Hon Yama is an award-winning, 800-year old tea farm which once belonged to Shogun Tokugawa, the ruling government of Japan from the early 17th to mid-19th century, + is used in-house at MakiMaki.

-Cinnamon Pumpkin Latte: Featuring the favorite ingredient of the fall season, this playful kakigori is made with cinnamon pumpkin whipped cream, coffee sauce, and pumpkin brittle.

Guests can enjoy kakigori along with the full sushi menu at MakiMaki, including signature handrolls, cut-up rolls (ranging from Ikura to Bluefin Toro to classic Spicy Salmon), matcha lattes, sake, and more!

About MakiMaki

Founder Kevin Takarada opened MakiMaki's first shop (Central Park South) in 2017, after realizing that Midtown - where he built an accomplished career in engineering and finance - was missing an affordable and speedy option for quality sushi rolls. The shop immediately grew a loyal following, and Kevin launched the brand's second location (Grand Central) in 2019. As the son of a Miami restaurateur who opened many concepts including the legendary Toni's - the first sushi bar in South Beach that is still a favorite today - Kevin grew up with hospitality in his genes. With MakiMaki, he merges his restaurant industry roots with his mechanical engineering expertise to bring premium sushi made with state-of-the-art robotics - pioneering a delicious and convenient new fast-casual model.

About Bonsai

Bonsai Kakigōri is inspired by the rich Japanese history and culture that surrounds kakigōri, a unique dessert (with roots that date back to the 11th century!) assembled with thin, fluffy layers of ice, homemade syrups, and premium toppings. Bonsai Kakigōri pays tribute to these long standing traditions with seasonal classic and special flavors like Strawberry and Cream, Black and White Cookie and Japanese Cold Brew. With an original brick-and-mortar shop located at 100 Stanton St in Manhattan, Bonsai was forced to shut its doors in spring of 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, its founder Gaston Becherano has introduced Bonsai pop-ups around New York City.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maki Maki

