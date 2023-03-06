Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 06, 2023  
MRS. T'S PIEROGIES for the Academy Award Show Viewing

Try something new for your Academy Awards watch party coming up this Sunday. For a creative and tasty appetizer or snack, look no further than the popular pierogies brand, Mrs. T's. Their minis are ideal for passing around and snacking.

Settle in for the long night of award show viewing. The experience is not complete without the perfect lineup of appetizers. While takeout may have been your choice in the past for hosting parties, Mrs. T's Pierogies has something even better, a recipe that is a definite winner.

Their Buffalo Mini Pierogies recipe, featuring Mrs. T's Mini 4 Cheese Medley Pierogies will certainly give you a standing ovation from friends and family. This spicy recipe rivals even the best buffalo wings and can be perfectly paired with either blue cheese or ranch dressing, either is delicious.

Buffalo Mini Pierogies

Prep Time 2 minutes, Total Time 20 minutes

Ingredients:

-1 box Mini 4 Cheese Medley or your favorite variety of Mrs. T's® Mini Pierogies

-Nonstick cooking spray

-½ stick butter, melted

-½ cup cayenne hot sauce

-½ teaspoon chili powder

-Blue cheese or ranch dressing, as desired

-Carrots

-Celery

Traditional Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400ᵒF. Combine melted butter, cayenne hot sauce and chili powder; toss with pierogies.
  2. Coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and spread pierogies evenly on the baking sheet.
  3. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes, or until pierogies are browned. For best results, turn over halfway through bake time.
  4. Serve with blue cheese or ranch dressing, carrots and celery.

Deep Fryer Directions:

  1. Deep fry pierogies in 350ᵒF oil for 3 minutes or until golden brown. Toss with cayenne hot sauce mixture.

Air Fryer Directions:

  1. Combine melted butter, cayenne hot sauce and chili powder; toss with pierogies.
  2. Place pierogies in the air fryer basket.
  3. Set the air fryer to 400°F for 12 to 14 minutes, tossing pierogies halfway through.
  4. Serve with blue cheese or ranch dressing, carrots and celery.

For more information on Mrs. T's and additional go-to recipes, please visit https://www.mrstspierogies.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mrs. T's



Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen...


