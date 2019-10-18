MOVEMBER BALL by ICG Hospitality to Benefit The Movember Foundation at The Wilson in NYC on 11/4

Next month marks the start of November, which means it's time to vote, put up your Thanksgiving decorations, and, most importantly, crown the "Best Balls" in New York!. Join IGC Hospitality's Fourth Annual Movember Ball - a charitable and friendly meatball competition to raise funds and awareness for The Movember Foundation.

On Monday, November 4 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, chefs from some of New York's favorite restaurants will face off for the title of "Best Balls" in New York. Sample meatballs from Woodpecker by David Burke, Trademark Taste + Grind, The Wilson, Boulton & Watt, Tavern on the Green, The Elgin, Dos Caminos, Lupa Osteria Romana, B Squared, and more before you cast your vote for "People's Choice." Then watch as the ultimate winner is crowned by our panel of celebrity judges, including Chef Chris Scott (Top Chef season 15 finalist), Carl Radke (Bravo's Summer House), and Maddy Rapp (Jack Daniels Brand ambassador). As you're awaiting final results, check out some of the silent auctions and bid for your chance to win a hotel stay, restaurant certificates, workouts, and more!

Tickets are just $60 and include three-hour open bar, meatball samples from each participating chef, live DJ, silent auction, and a photo booth. A portion of proceeds from all ticket sales and the silent auction with go towards the Movember Foundation. What's better than meatballs, mustaches, and booze, all for a good cause?

The event is Monday, November 4 from 6-9pm at The Wilson (132 West 27th Street) and tickets are available here.

