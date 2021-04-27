MOTHER'S DAY – Celebrate Mom and Start Gifting

The women you care about should be celebrated every day and especially on Mother's Day. Delight them with your thoughtfulness. We have rounded up a top selection of gifts at a variety of price points to suit every budget. Be sure to stay tuned to Broadwayworld.com Food and Wine later in the week when we will be presenting more ideas for terrific Mother's Day presents that are sure to please.

Gorgeous and Gifty

Syosaku, the Japanese tableware firm, produces Urushi Glass Plates that are individual art pieces. Each plate is individually crafted by Japanese artisans using Urushi, a lacquer that has been used in Japan for over 9,000 years including in the Kinkaku-Ji. Each plate undergoes a one-month process of layering the Urushi, drying the lacquer, and painting. Since each plate is made individually, they are all one-of-a-kind pieces. Urushi glass plates have incredible depth and provide vividness that cannot be found in china or porcelain. Syosaku also has beautiful kitchen knives crafted in Sakai, a port city in Japan that has a centuries long history of creating knives originating from forging samurai swords. Each process of creating the knives is divided among specialists and small producers, forging the metal, creating the handles, combining the knives and finishing them. Syosaku is honoring mothers by offering 30% off their entire catalogue now through Mother's Day only. Syosaku's products are available to be purchased on their company website, syosaku-japan.com. Syosaku can also fulfill custom orders, as well as wholesale, and private label.

The Fridge Wine Saver is here to solve your storage needs with their new, and clever innovation. The Wine Saver in a clear Lucite has a unique sloped design allowing you to store an open bottle of wine on any shelf without worrying about any spills. This is the perfect wine lover gift for Mother's Day. It solves the problem of not having enough space in your fridge to chill your wine. It's also a very attractive piece that can go from refrigerator to table to display your favorite vintage. This product is available in two sizes: standard, to accommodate a 750 ml wine bottle, and magnum, to accommodate a 1.5 L magnum wine bottle.

hum by Colgate® Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush The hum by Colgate range of Smart Toothbrushes with Bluetooth connectivity guide you to brush better by tracking the frequency, duration, and coverage of your individual brushing style to help you target spots that need extra love. With a brush that knows you and an app that shows you, hum makes outstanding oral care something to smile about with fun activities and challenges that help you improve your brushing while earning points toward rewards. It's no wonder this toothbrush won the 2021 Product of the Year award in the electric toothbrush category!

Marvelous Manhattan - Lifelong Manhattanite and New York Times columnist Reggie Nadelson introduces Marvelous Manhattan: Stories of the Restaurants, Bars & Shops That Make This City Special (Artisan Books; April 13, 2021; Hardcover / $24.95). Known for her popular column the 212, where she revisits the New York institutions and unsung dives that make up the city's diverse landscape, this new book showcases the resilience and history behind 40+ of the most culturally-defining restaurants, shops, theaters, museums and venues we all know and cherish.

The Spice Lab - This is the spice company you need to know about with individual items and gift sets for all sorts of cooking adventures. Their award winning, extensive line of premium spice blends and BBQ rubs are carefully crafted to make your foods extraordinary. The Spice Lab product are all natural, OU Kosher, and most of them are gluten free. Check out their collections that include Taste of America; Mediterranean Seasoning Collection and Barbecue Seasoning Collection.

Zoom and Bloom - Why send mom flowers for Mother's Day when you can make a beautiful arrangement with mom? Or, send mom flowers and a fun, learning experience. A luxurious box of blooms, a vessel and the tools needed to make a lush arrangement will arrive 5/7. Simply follow the instructions on the enclosed care card and hydrate your flowers. On Saturday, 5/8, join a live, virtual workshop at 1pm EST. No experience is needed to create the most beautiful arrangement mom's ever seen. Flowers will be both seasonal and spectacular - sourced from our favorite farms worldwide. Mother's Day Workshop link

Remington® Pro 1" Multi-Styler with Twist & Curl Technology Straighten or curl in one step with the 2021 Product of the Year award-winning Remington® Pro 1" Multi-Styler with Twist & Curl Technology. The unique Twisted Plates & round design creates lasting curls, waves or straight styles. This, combined with a Heat Control Sensor that protects color-treated hair from damage, leaves hair with long-lasting results and color.

Wines and Spirits, Of course!

Vintage Longbottom - This Australian producer's wines are special for Mother's Day as the company is owned and operated by the mother/daughter team of Kim and Margo Longbottom. Look for their wines that include "H" Sauvignon Blanc, "H" Chardonnay, "H" Syrah, Henry's Drive Magnus Reserve Shiraz, Henry's Drive Shiraz, and Henry's Drive Shiraz/Cabernet Sauvignon.

Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé available at Wine.com - A pink hue introduces a subtle succession of floral fragrances lifted by white fruits and delicate hints of red berry fruits, while offering a versatile drinking experience. Paired best with savory Italian appetizers, complex seafood dishes, and spicy, exotic seasoning of East Asian Cuisine.

Broken Shed Vodka - Based out in Wanaka, New Zealand, each bottle of Broken Shed Vodka is crafted through a blend of two distinct water sources from New Zealand and sustainable whey distillate. The resulting vodka is all natural with no added sugars, no additives and is both gluten and GMO-free.

Disaronno Velvet - Launched last April, Disaronno Velvet is the newest innovation to the liqueur category from the iconic Disaronno brand. Bottled at 17% ABV, Disaronno Velvet boasts the floral character of almonds with nuances of chocolate and vanilla, all while providing the quintessential Amaretto flavor profile of Disaronno. Disaronno Velvet is best served over ice, or by adding a touch of Italian elegance to cream cocktails.

Tia Maria Cold Brew - When opening and pouring, the world's most authentic coffee liqueur, Tia Maria a strong aroma of coffee emanates on the nose and expands with light notes of chocolate and pipe tobacco. Sweet and soft at first, Tia Maria evolves with harmony to cleanse the palate thanks to the fresh acidity found in 100% Arabica coffee beans. Deep flavors of coffee and chocolate come forward and are balanced by notes of cacao, dried fruit, and vanilla.

Uptown Cocktails - Strawberry Margarita - Share memories with the ones you love or unwind after a long day with the bold flavors of Uptown Cocktails, a 2021 Product of the Year winner. These premixed drinks are a vibrant, sophisticated blend of wine and natural ingredients - no corn syrup, no artificial flavors, and kosher certified. All seven flavors of the 1.5-Liter cocktails are expertly mixed and 13.9 percent alcohol by volume. Relax and treat mom, yourself and your guests with a delightful, satisfying drink.

