MOCHIDOKI Opens on the Upper East Side

NYC's beloved mochi ice cream shop, Mochidoki has opened its second brick-and-mortar location on Manhattan's Upper East Side at 1035 3rd Avenue. The new shop features family-friendly, zen garden-inspired outdoor seating and a whimsical, location-exclusive new flavor, as well as seasonal tea and mochi pairings. In spring 2020, the Mochidoki team debuted their first brick-and-mortar location. It is an interactive flagship in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

Mochidoki is a nationally renowned, New York-based, mochi ice cream company, beloved for their imaginative and refined Japanese-inspired desserts. Using only the highest-quality ingredients, Mochidoki offers elegant flavors such as Red Bean with chopped azuki red beans, Black Honey Walnut with kuromitsu (Japanese molasses), Salted Caramel with cracked caramel candy, Matcha made with organic, premium matcha, and more.

Mochidoki Upper East Side offers a shop-exclusive mochi ice cream flavor, Everything Bagel. It will be featured alongside Mochidoki's perennial favorites as well as rotating seasonal varieties such as fall 2021's Pandan Pistachio. Mochi ice cream is available a la carte and in customizable boxes of four and twelve.

The shop's beverage menu includes a newly-expanded tea program with a curated Mochi & Tea Pairings section, allowing guests to explore complementary flavors, such as the combination of Nitro Turmeric Ginger Tea and Coconut Mochi for a "golden latte" pairing. The shop also offers Nitro Matcha, Nitro Hibiscus Mango Tea, Nitro Marsala Chai, Nitro Butterfly Pea Tea, and Nitro Cold Brew on tap.

For more information on Mochidoki, please visit: https://mochidoki.com/.

Photo Credit: credit: Rachel Vanni