Mochidoki's Flagship Shop in NYC also Ships their Desserts

MOCHIDOKI

Mochidoki, the New York-based mochi ice cream company, has a flagship shop in SoHo, which officially reopened in May. They are well-known in the city and beyond for their imaginative, Japanese-inspired desserts.

Available exclusively at the SoHo shop for takeout and delivery, the brand's artful Mochi Creations that are mochi ice cream with pastry-inspired toppings that merge sophistication and play are perfect for dessert-lovers. They have luscious flavors like Pumpkin with Pumpkin & Cookies mochi ice cream, dark chocolate and gingerbread crust, pumpkin spice cream, candied pecans and cherry sauce; Espresso Cup with espresso mochi ice cream, a tempered chocolate cup and cinnamon meringue; and more.

For those outside of NYC, Mochidoki's e-commerce site features gifts like the 24-piece Signature Collection, including 12 best selling flavors (Matcha, Black Sesame, Coconut, Thai Tea, Raspberry Crunch, Salted Caramel and more). Customers can also shop 4-piece and 24-piece boxes of each individual variety for stocking their favorites. Mochidoki provides free shipping, expertly packed to remain frozen until midnight on the day it's delivered. The brand ships across the country to these regions.

About Mochidoki

Mochidoki uses only the highest-quality ingredients, from pure nut butters to all-natural fruit purees and globally-sourced spices and teas. The brand's chef-driven flavors are non-GMO, gluten-free (with the exception of two), and only 80 calories each. No alcohol-based flavorings are used, to ensure the integrity, depth and vibrancy of each bite. The Mochidoki team conceptualizes each balanced and creative new variety with Culinary Director Natsume Aoi. Chef Natsume grew up making mochi in her grandmother's Okinawa kitchen, trained with chefs like Jean Georges at Mercato in Shanghai, and is the former Executive Pastry Chef at the acclaimed Morimoto in NYC. The brand also regularly works with a team of storied Culinary Advisors-several veteran pastry chefs from leading restaurant partners across NYC and beyond. Visit: https://mochidoki.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mochidoki

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You