MILKMADE Non-Dairy Milk Maker is Innovative and Convenient

MILKMADE

Feb. 20, 2021  

MILKMADE Non-Dairy Milk Maker is Innovative and Convenient

You used to have two choices when you wanted a non-dairy milk alternative. You soak, grind, heat, and strain it (and clean up the mess) yourself. Or you could spend money on the pre-packaged stuff.

But now there's a third option, and it's a game-changer. The ChefWave MILKMADE NON-DAIRY MILK MAKER lets you make creamy, delicious vegan milk at home in less than 20 minutes from start to finish. All you need is water and a few nuts, oats, or soybeans - the Milkmade does the rest. It's never been simpler or faster to make non-dairy milk alternatives at home.

Unlike other milk-making methods, there's no need for prep work with the Milkmade. You don't have to pre-soak the nuts overnight and you don't even need a strainer. Its patented steam technology extracts every bit of flavor for a rich, balanced taste, and the superfine grinder gives you a silky-smooth finish every time.

Need one more reason to cheer this must-have kitchen companion? It's SELF-CLEANING!

It's easy to customize your beverage with the Milkmade. Six pre-settings let you make lactose-free milk at the touch of a button: Use Rice, Almonds, Oats, Soy, Cashews, Macadamias and Coconuts, among others, to make the non-dairy milk of your choice. Add sweetener, vanilla, or other flavorings and you've got a frothy, customized drink on demand. Make it instantly - or use the delayed-start option for fresh non-dairy milk any time you want it.

What's more, you save time AND money with the Milkmade. It turns just 1 tablespoon of nuts into 20 oz. of milk. That's pennies on the dollar compared with store-bought milk alternatives!

Sleek and chic enough to keep on the counter, the Milkmade stands about 18 inches tall and weighs only 1 pound. A glass pitcher with a lid is included so you can keep your milk safely in the fridge for up to 5 days. There's also a free recipe book for dairy-free inspiration. And you get peace of mind with ChefWave's 1-year warranty

Check out this YouTube video for the MilkMade: https://youtu.be/0TlJx1XWun8

MilkMade (MSRP $169.95) is available at MyChefWave.com, Amazon, Lifestylesbyfocus.com, Walmart, and other retailers.

Photo Credit: Milkmade by ChefWave


