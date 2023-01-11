MERMAID OYSTER BAR is Making Waves in Midtown

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld for more news about Mermaid Oyster Bar. We will be visiting the restaurant and also publishing a "Chef Spotlight" for Chef Michael Cressotti.

A super-size location of seafood-centric Mermaid Oyster Bar has recently opened in Midtown. The new outpost, a joint venture between owners Danny Abrams and Cindy Smith, and Alicart Restaurant Group, offers the restaurant's fan-favorite oyster happy hour, expansive raw bar and their signature coastal dishes.

This marks the first time Abrams and Smith have teamed with Jeffrey Bank, the CEO of Alicart Restaurant Group, which owns nine restaurants across the country including outposts of Carmine's and Virgil's BBQ in Manhattan. The 15,000 square-foot venue opened with 285 seats with the remaining restaurant to open at a later date, making it the largest location yet for the Mermaid team. The open oceanic space features an extensive 30 square-foot white marble raw bar with 18 stools, presumably of the largest raw bars in Midtown, as well as a 40 square-foot cocktail bar at the opposite end of the venue. A large private dining room, located at the back of the venue, is available for parties and can be broken down into two rooms with 110 seats.

Executive Chef Michael Cressotti, the culinary force behind The Mermaid Inn for almost a decade, continues to highlight the restaurant's signature seafood dishes with flavor-forward preparations ranging from raw bar items to simply grilled fish and composed plates. The Midtown location has a new expanded menu featuring Mermaid favorites including Lobster Knuckles "Escargot-Style", Mermaid Fish Tacos, Linguine & Clams, and Tuna Crudo; as well as new dishes like Pan-Roasted Chatham Cod, Whole Mediterranean Branzino, Chilled Jonah Crab Claws, Shanghai Spare Ribs, and Maryland Crab Cakes. For the post-work crowd, Mermaid Oyster Bar Midtown offers a can't-miss

Happy Hour, with specially priced chef's choice oysters and clams and small bites like Salmon Tartre, Fried Calamari, Mini New England Clam Chowder, and Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Slider; alongside a selection of wine, beer and cocktails like the Hot & Dirty, Aperol Spritz and Margarita. With oysters from both the East and West Coast, the diverse menu covers all oyster preferences, from ultra-plump Kusshi to perfectly balanced Chunu. The Mermaid Oyster Bar's beverage program celebrates the bold and bright flavors of the ocean with signature cocktails like the Mezcal Pineapple Mule, Blood Orange Cosmo, and Jalepeño Guava Margarita.

The Mermaid Oyster Bar Midtown outpost is located at 127 West 43rd Street in the former Heartland Brewery location. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday with lunch from 12 pm to 3:30 pm, happy hour from 4 pm to 5:30, and dinner until 10 pm. For more information, please visit https://www.themermaidnyc.com/ Reservations can be made through OpenTable or by calling 332-208-7713.

Photo Credit: Alex Staniloff