MAN CRATES Jerky Advent Calendar and other Great Advent Selections

Man Crates has officially launched their popular holiday Jerky Advent Calendar. This wonderfully presented calendar is packed full of tasty jerky bites for your meat loving friends and family members. We can't wait for advent to start on Sunday, November 29th so that we can enjoy every bite of delicious jerky. Some of the varieties include Honey Bourbon, Whiskey Maple, Ghost Pepper and Sesame Ginger. This is a terrific way to count down the festive days during the holiday season.

Man Crates Jerky Advent Calendar, Price: $79.99; Purchase Link: https://www.mancrates.com/store/products/jerky-advent-calendar-stained-glass

Description: 'Tis the season for nearly a month's worth of savory snacks. From Garlic Beef to Root Beer Habanero, these joyous jerky bites are sure to fill his stomach with holiday cheer. And Man Crates custom artwork will ensure it looks just as good as it tastes!

Check out these other Advent calendars that are available to celebrate the holidays from popular retailers.

e.l.f. Cosmetics, THE E.L.F.TASTIC 12 DAY ADVENT CALENDAR, Price: $45; Available at elfcosmetics.com and Ulta.com

Description: Rock e.l.f.'s best-sellers and makeup essentials all holiday season long - a $55 value for only $45! Prime your face with e.l.f.'s cult classic Poreless Putty Primer or create a bold eye with e.l.f.'s ultra-pigmented Bite-Size and Liquid Glitter Eyeshadows. Use the Eyelash Curler to amp up your lashes and the SRSLY Satin Lipstick to complete your festive look with a fun lip color. The collection includes twelve e.l.f. favorites to seriously elevate your makeup routine!

Pottery Barn Rustic Wooden House Advent Calendar, Price: $99; Purchase Link: https://www.potterybarn.com/products/rustic-wooden-house-advent-calendar/?pkey=s%7Cadvent%20calendar%7C3

Pottery Barn Kids Tree-Shaped Advent Calendar, Price: $79; Purchase Link: https://www.potterybarnkids.com/products/tree-shaped-advent-calendar/?pkey=s%7Cadvent%20calendar%7C8

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Man Crates and Pottery Barn

