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LOLA’S ROOFTOP-The Newest Times Square Destination at Sanctuary Hotel

We had the pleasure of attending a special preview of Lola’s Rooftop, Midtown’s newest year-round rooftop destination atop the Sanctuary Hotel at 132 West 47th Street. Just steps from Times Square and the theatre scene, it’s a top spot to visit!

Lola’s Rooftop brings the vibrant spirit of Lola’s on the Water in South Florida to Manhattan, offering a Riviera-inspired escape with Mediterranean-influenced and Contemporary American cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, lush greenery, lemon accents and skyline views. The space features both open-air dining and an enclosed, temperature-controlled setting, making it an inviting destination year-round.

Dining is at the heart of the Lola’s experience. Offering a full lunch, brunch and dinner menu, the restaurant welcomes guests for leisurely afternoons, date nights, celebrations, corporate events and evenings out in Times Square. Whether enjoying dinner under the stars or meeting for a meal before or after a Broadway show, Lola’s pairs a welcoming atmosphere with a lively rooftop setting.

Lola’s Rooftop serves Mediterranean-inspired and Contemporary American cuisine featuring fresh seafood, premium cuts of meat, vibrant ingredients and thoughtfully prepared comfort classics. Signature dishes include Tuna Crudo Avocado, Korean Short Rib served with Faroe Risotto, Snapper Marechiara featuring Red Snapper and Shrimp cooked in white wine, basil, garlic and tomato and served with Scalloped Potatoes, Mahi Sandwich served blackened or grilled, and Grilled Octopus with a pepper sauce and chorizo vinaigrette.

The cocktail program captures the playful spirit of the Lola’s brand with refreshing spritzes, imaginative signature drinks and expertly crafted classics. Each complements the Mediterranean-inspired and Contemporary American menu perfectly, whether enjoyed over lunch, alongside dinner or during an evening overlooking the city.

Lola's Rooftop is located at 132 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit www.lolasrooftop.com and follow them on social media @lolasrooftopnyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lola's Rooftop at Sanctuary Hotel

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