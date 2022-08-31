LIVIO FELLUGA Pinot Grigio 2019-A Delightful White Wine

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 31, 2022  
When people talk about summer whites, they think fashion. But we suggest you bring out a delightful white wine for the last big summer weekend before everyone launches into their fall schedules.

Livio Felluga is indeed an Italian Pinot Grigio that impresses. Beautifully bottled, this top-notch wine proves to be a champion with its tasty personality. Livio Felluga identifies with the best winemaking tradition in Friuli. Their love of wine has been part of the family for six generations.

Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio 2019 owes its success to the wine's intense aromas and complex flavors. The nose is rich and multilayered with the scent of orange blossom with the ripe fruit notes of apricots and white melon. The palate is crisp, velvety, and fresh.

Pair your Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio with fresh salads, baked brie cheese, light pasta dishes, and roasted chicken.

You will embrace this delicious whit wine as summer turns to fall. At a SRP of $29.99, Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio 2019 is an incredible value wine.

For more information on Livio Felluga and their wine portfolio, please visit https://www.liviofelluga.it/en.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Livio Felluga




August 31, 2022

Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio 2019 owes its success thanks to its intensity of the wine’s aromas and complex flavors.
