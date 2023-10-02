LI-LAC CHOCOLATES Celebrates 100 years

Founder George Demetrious, a Greek immigrant, opened the original Li-Lac Chocolates location on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village in 1923 and over the last 100 years, the brand has become a New York icon. It has survived The Great Depression, six wars, 17 presidents and counting, and an untold number of modern innovations by remaining true to its tradition. Maintaining the same single-minded focus on product quality, the confections are handmade daily using many of the original techniques and equipment. Each of the five generations of owners have been involved in the production taking the time to ensure Li-Lac prioritizes quality and preserving its history over efficiency and profit. Li-Lac Chocolates is among a small group of centennial brands in New York City.

Fast forward to 2023: owners Anthony Cirone, Chris Taylor, and Anwar Khoder have moved the company forward and expanded it to six locations: Hudson Yards, West Village Greenwich Avenue, Bleecker Street, Grand Central Market, Chelsea Market, and a Brooklyn Factory and a store at Industry City. The team has broadened Li-Lac’s selection of confections to include specialty molds including the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building, now offering more than 120 items making it one of the largest selections of gourmet chocolates in the world.

The owner, Anthony Cirone, has co-authored a hardcover book chronicling the brand’s history, Timeless Traditions: A Centennial History of Li-Lac Chocolates as well as a created a Limited Edition 1923 Vintage Collection Chocolate Gift Box, featuring four original recipes created by Founder George Demetrious: Butter Crunch, Almond Bark, Pecan Chews and Nonpareils.

There will be a series of celebratory events open to the public at five Li-Lac Chocolate locations with details below:

In-Store Centennial Promotions:

Vintage Recipe Gift Box: valued at $100, will be sold for $19.23 for the first 300 customers

Free ½ lb. French Assortment Gift Box for the first 100 people in line

20% off everything in the store

Dates:

Chelsea Market: Saturday, Oct 7th (10am-9pm)

Grand Central Terminal: Wednesday, Oct 11th (8am-8pm)

Industry City: Friday, Oct 13th (10am-5:30pm)

VIP Event at Greenwich Village on Saturday, Oct 21st (11am – 5pm):

-Vintage Recipe Gift Box: valued at $100, will be sold for $19.23 for the first 300 customers

-Free ½ lb. French Assortment Gift Box for the first 100 people in line

-20% off everything in the store

-Music and Entertainment all day

*Available only at Greenwich Village: 1923 Pricing on 5 Original Recipe Items: sold at $0.25 each, which include Almond Bark, Butter Crunch, Plain Fudge, Pecan Chews and Mousse Rolls. Limit 1 piece per customer

For more information about Li-Lac Chocolates, visit https://www.li-lacchocolates.com and follow on INSTAGRAM: @lilacchocolates.

Photo Credit: Provided by Li-Lac Chocolates