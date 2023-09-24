LEVAIN BAKERY Brings Back Chocolate Chunk Cookie for Fall

Levain Bakery is bringing back its limited-time only Fall Chocolate Chunk Cookie! Founders Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald re-launch the autumnal cookie that debuted last year, which features hints of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and molasses, layered with melty Valrhona chocolate.

The Fall Chocolate Chunk cookie recently launched on Monday, September 18th and is available in all retail bakeries, as well as in 4, 8 and 12 packs through levainbakery.com for nationwide shipping. The limited-edition cookie will also be available in a Fall Cookie Assortment in 4, 8 and 12 packs that also feature the Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, and Chocolate Chip Walnut cookies.

Levain Bakery is the iconic, award-winning bakery known for its decadent, 6-ounce cookies that are baked fresh daily. Founded in 1995 by Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald as a small bread shop on the Upper West Side, the bakery has become a renowned destination, now with twelve locations across New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Crispy on the outside, Levain Bakery’s beloved cookies, which are hailed to be the best cookies in New York City, are available in six classic flavors: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, Two Chip Chocolate Chip, and Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip in addition to seasonal flavors like this summer’s Rocky Road. In addition to cookies, the bakeries also offer mouth watering pastries such as Blueberry Muffins, one of the bakery’s most popular items, Chocolate Chip Brioche and Sour Cream Coffee Cake all baked fresh in-house daily.

All Levain Bakery cookies are baked fresh daily and available to ship nationwide via www.levainbakery.com as well as through DoorDash National Shipping, in addition to the current twelve bakeries in New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit https://levainbakery.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Levain Bakery