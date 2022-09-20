LE DINER EN BLANC in NYC on 9/19-Check out the Photos

(Lead Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography)

Opulent dining, chic white finery, and elaborate table settings were back in NYC on the waterfront outside Brookfield Place on Monday evening 9/19 for Le DÃ®ner en Blanc, the legendary, French-inspired pop-up culinary event. The world's largest dinner party celebrated its 10th edition anniversary in the city after a two-year Covid-related hiatus and it was a glorious evening.

Celebrity Chef and four-time James Beard winner Todd English was on site to help celebrate Diner en Blanc's 10th Anniversary. He commented, ""I love Diner en Blanc, it's a global organization that brings people of all walks of life and cultures together in a peaceful and celebratory manner, and exemplifies that food is our greatest democracy." The beloved chef and restaurateur has been the guest chef for the culinary pop-up numerous times over the years. Guests absolutely love him!

Enjoy the extraordinary photos by some of the finest photographers around!

(Chef Todd English - Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography)

(Photo Credit: Jane Kratochuil PHOTOGRAPHY)

(Photo Credit: Irina Mason Photography)

(Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography)

(Photo Credit: Irina Mason PHOTOGRAPHY)

(Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography)

(Photo Credit: Davita AundrÃ©a Photography)