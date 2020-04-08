Katies Pizza Offers New Hours, Menu Items, and COVID-19 Updates

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria (KPPO) is making necessary updates to their contact-free delivery and curbside pickup initiative in order to continue serving the surrounding St. Louis community. These options will now be available for dinner in Rock Hill and Town & Country every day from 3 to 8 p.m. Lunch will no longer be served until further notice.



"Our restaurants are utilizing the morning and afternoons to focus on our frozen pizza and pasta production," said owner Katie Collier. "Frozen is going really well and we want to give it the energy and resources it needs to grow, but we also want to provide the necessary curbside services, so we have split up the day with two teams to accomplish both. This has allowed us to catch up with demand, shorten delivery times, improve our systems and recipes, and add new pasta products, gluten free, and more."



New products are available online since KPPO first launched their frozen pizza website. Visit www.katiespizza.com to learn more.



"We know that times are tough and our frozen prices reflect that. These last three weeks allowed us to create a very safe and effective system for creating and delivering our new frozen products and our restaurants' curbside menu," said Collier.



KPPO has completely changed the way they cook, serve, and do business for three main reasons:



-To ensure that they are part of the solution in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

-To continue to provide a necessary service and comfort to their community.

-To save jobs and protect livelihood.



Their new model ensures that everyone is in their own station at more than six feet apart, wearing protective facemasks, and using gloves, assigned pens, phones, and terminals. There is little contact with packaging, delivery is contact-free, and, as always, they are rigorously sanitizing and following all CDC, WHO, and St. Louis County protocol and regulations.



KPPO is also excited to announce that, through their curbside and delivery efforts, they have raised $8,000 from their fresh pasta by the pound sales for an employee emergency fund. As promised, Katie and Ted Collier (co-owners) are matching that amount to bring the total to $16,000. In addition, 100% of their frozen delivery fee is being passed on to employees. They also donated $2,000 last week to the Gateway Resilience Fund. KPPO has even donated a few hundred hot meals to doctors and nurses on the front lines.



"We are proud to have found a safe and creative way to keep going, keep our team healthy, keep giving back, and keep people working," said Collier. "So please keep ordering from our curbside and frozen menus when you can, and please also order curbside from our friends."



Other local businesses who care deeply for the community and welcome support include Grace Meat + Three, Balkan Treat Box, Louie on DeMun, Akar, Elmwood, Stone Soup Cottage, Sugarfire Smokehouse, Mai Lee, Nudo House, Peacemaker Lobster & Crab, Gioia's Deli, Pizza Head, Strange Donuts, Vincent Van Doughnut, Nachomama's, Mission Taco Joint, Taco Buddha, Robust Wine Bar, Amighetti's, Lion's Choice, Yolklore, Frida's St. Louis, Pi Pizzeria, Companion Cafe, Guerrilla Street Food, Revel Kitchen, Noto, Melo's Pizzeria, Acero, Byrd & Barrel, Juniper, Bolyard's Meat & Provisions, Peno Soul Food, The Bellwether, and more.



Gift cards are still available from favorite St. Louis locations that have temporarily shut down in order to regain the resources to re-open.



To view the full menu and place your order, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. To order frozen pizza and pasta, please visit www.katiespizza.com.



To order curbside or delivery, please call (314) 942-6555 or email katiesrockhill@gmail.com for Rock Hill and (636) 220-3238 or katiestownandcountry@gmail.com for Town & Country every day from 3 to 8 p.m.









