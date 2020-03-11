KOOL-AID MAN IS MISSING! Seen Searching for New Mystery Flavor

When Kool-Aid Man thinks of a new flavor, he can't help but say, "Oh, Yeah!" While working on his most fun creation yet, Kool-Aid Man left his house to find the mystery flavor for the new Kool-Aid Mystery Jammers but got lost along the way-now he needs America's help.

"Kool-Aid Man is known for crashing through walls, but he usually remembers to tell someone where he's going," said Rachel Drof, marketing director, beverages, Kraft Heinz. "We need our fans' help to find Kool-Aid Man's location and learn the new mystery flavor-we may not know where he is, but we're sure his new mystery flavor will be delicious!"

A mystery isn't complete without a reward, so Kool-Aid is offering to send one lucky fan who helps find Kool-Aid Man on an epically fun vacation to anywhere in the United States (along with hundreds of instant prizes for those who play along).

Now through April 3, Kool-Aid fans can put on their detective hats and head to koolaidmystery.com to scan a pack and guess where Kool-Aid Man might be looking for his new mystery flavor. Fans will be automatically entered for a chance to win! Fans of Kool-Aid Man are encouraged to check back every day for more chances to win instant prizes but will only be entered once to win the grand prize.

Kool-Aid Mystery Jammers bring the fun with a mysterious punch and are now available at retailers nationwide for $1.99 per pack of 10 pouches. Fans will find out the flavor of the new Kool-Aid Mystery Jammers when it's revealed on koolaidmystery.com on April 6.

To learn more about the Kool-Aid Mystery flavor and the search for Kool-Aid Man, fans can follow the brand on Twitter (@koolaid), Instagram (@koolaid), and Facebook (facebook.com/koolaid) for updates. For more general information about Kool-Aid, visit www.koolaid.com. See here for official rules.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kraft Heinz Company