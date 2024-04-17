KOHO Chocolate Confections for Mother's Day

From life advice to home-cooked meals, moms are always there in a time of need. So as Mother’s Day quickly approaches, we are excited to share news about the Hawaiian brand, KOHO and their beautifully crafted chocolate confections. 

Just like a big hug from mom and our mom figures, cacao is a natural mood-booster and stress-reducer, making KOHO’s delectable treats, all hand-crafted with Hawai’i-grown cacao, perfect for giving mom the self-care she deserves. Each unique flavor is crafted with locally sourced ingredients. Think Hibiscus and passionfruit. The flavors  will transport moms straight to paradise. Check out the selections!

-Tablet Library ($70) – packaged in a chic box (that could double as coffee table decor!), features  six artisanal bars:  Hawaiian Macadamia & Sea Salt, Hawaiian Cacao, Liliko‘i White Chocolate, and more, that range from 55% dark to 38% milk

-Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias ($35): a Hawaiian delicacy; buttery, crunchy macadamias coated in a creamy milk chocolate

-Spring Explorer 12-Piece ($34) – these sunny treats feature new spring flavors like the floral-forward Hibiscus Caramel and robust Vanilla Kona Latte

-Seeker Kona Coffee 6-Piece ($18) – perfect for moms who love their caffeine, these Kona Coffee Caramel Bon Bons are the ideal blend of floral, spicy, and chocolate

-Seeker Macadamia Praline 6-Piece ($18) – these gorgeous pink Bon Bons are a nut-lover’s dream with buttery caramel macadamia bits in each bite

For more information on KOHO, please visit https://kohochocolates.com/  

