KLYR Rum-A New Go-To Spirit for Mixing Cocktails

Rum reinvented, KLYR Rum (SRP: $27) is changing the way we look at and taste the spirit category. KLYR is distilled 12 times, filtered 18 times, gluten and sugar-free. The company's 25-year-old Master Distiller, Lexi Close has created the go-to spirit for summer drinking by focusing on purity first. KLYR makes the perfect low-calorie base for any cocktail whether it is a Mule, Martini, or Margarita. In fact, the best summer cocktails are usually as simple to make as they are refreshing and delicious.

Check out three easy to mix libations using KLYR, America's newest and smoothest rum as the base.

KLYR Soda

Ingredients:

-2 oz. KLYR

-Club soda

Method: Prepare over ice in a Collins Glass by topping the KLYR with club soda. Prepare over ice in a Collins glass. Garnish with lemon or lime.

KLYR Tonic

Ingredients:

-2 oz. KLYR

-Tonic water

Method: Prepare over ice in a highball glass by topping the KLYR with tonic water. Garnish with cucumber and rosemary.

KLYR Mule

Ingredients:

-1 1/2 oz. KLYR

-1/2 oz. lime juice

-Sugar free ginger beer

Method: Combine KLYR with lime juice in a copper mule glass. Top with sugar free ginger beer. Garnish with lime.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of KLYR