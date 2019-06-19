FOOD & WINE
KIRSH on the Upper West Side Offers Twilight Brunch Every Day

Kirsh Bakery and Kitchen, the popular family owned restaurant on the Upper West Side, has been delighting their guests with their delicious brunch specialties. And now, for people who love the idea of brunching any time of the day, they have just announced "Twilight Brunch."

The new PM Brunch option runs every day from 4:00 pm to close. This pre fix brunch goes for $39 per person and must be served for two or more people. There are tempting options like the French Toast Platter, Pastry and Bread Platter, Selection of Sides, Shakshuka, and more. The Twilight Brunch also is served with a carafe of either Virgin Mary or Mimosa cocktails.

Kirsh Bakery and Kitchen is located at 551 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024. Visit them at https://www.kirsh.nyc/ or call 212.951.1123. Be sure to also check out their catering menu.

