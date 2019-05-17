JUNOON Hosts Game of Thrones Finale Party on 5/19

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

The Michelin-starred Manhattan restaurant, Junoon will be hosting a dinner and viewing party for the "Game of Thrones" finale. Beginning at 6:30PM on Sunday, May 19th, fans of the show can grab their friends and head to Junoon's Patiala room, which will be filled with projectors and surround sound to view the last episode.

Tickets are $85 which include three GOTctails and passed canapés (menu &ctail can be found below). Plus, seating is guaranteed in the first five rows (first come first serve in those rows). Tickets can be purchased here.

GOT inspiredctail menu with 1.5 hours Passed Canapés (7pm-8:30pm): Masala French Fries Served with Ghost Pepper Aioli; Lamb Sliders Served with Ghost Pepper Aioli + House Pickles; Junoon Spiced Cheese Naan; Ghost Pepper Chicken Tikka; Butter Pepper Garlic Shrimp; Lahsooni Gobhi; Spiced Pulled Pork Tacos; Chaat Masala Popcorn (1 serving for each guest); Red Wedding Cake

GOT Inspiredctail Menu : WINTER IS COMING - (Non-alcoholicctail) - Seedlip Spice 94, Seedlip Grove 42, cinnamon, clarify apple juice, tonic water, lemon essence, bay leaf; KING'S LANDING - Great King Street Scotch, Amaro Nonino, Punt e Mes, lemon essence; LANNISTER - Bacardi 8 years Rum, Grand Marnier homemade raspberry-dark chocolate puree, orange essence; ARYA STARK - Nolet's Gin, Japanese umeshu fruit wine, lime, homemade spiced plum compote; LITTLE FINGER - Bombay Sapphire East Gin, Ramazzotti Amaro, cilantro, fresh citrus, Peychaud's Bitters; Jon Snow - Hennessy VS , Ardbeg 10 years Scotch, Carpano Antica, Crème de cacao a la vanilla, Angoustra Bitters, spice smoke; MOTHER OF DRAGONS - Hennessy VSOP, Junoon masala syrup, Peychaud's Bitters, Absinthe; DRAGONGLASS - Belvedere Smogory forest vodka, lemongrass infused Cocchi Americano, basil- Lemoncello, citric acid, ginger beer, Angostura bitters.

Junoon is located at 27 W 24th St, New York, NY 10010. For more information, visit: http://junoonnyc.com/.

