JUNIOR'S RESTAURANT Delivers Cheesecakes to Brooklyn Hospital

Third Generation Owner of Junior's Restaurant, Alan Rosen and his team visited Brooklyn Hospital on Tuesday, May 5th at 3:00 PM - where together they delivered 250 Junior's cheesecakes to hospital workers on the front lines. The hospital is located at 121 Dekalb Avenue in Brooklyn.

Since 1950, Junior's Restaurant has been famous for great food, fun, service, and course, "The World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake." Founded by Harry Rosen almost seven decades ago, Junior's landmark restaurant, on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, is known as the home of New York's best cheesecake. For decades, Brooklynites (and other New Yorkers) have come to eat and laugh over cheesecake.

Today, loyal customers from all over the world include Presidents, Hall of Fame athletes, rock stars, authors and movie actors. In addition to the original Brooklyn location, Junior's has spread its roots with locations in Times Square and at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut. In 2015, Junior's opened a 103,000 square foot bakery in Burlington, New Jersey, that spans seven acres and ships cheesecakes across the world. In spring of 2017, Junior's opened an additional location in Manhattan on 49th Street and Broadway.

At the helm of the Junior's brand is third-generation owner Alan Rosen. Junior's Restaurant continues to be a household name when it comes to classic New York cheesecake, and a neighborhood restaurant for regulars and newcomers alike.

Junior's has a location in Brooklyn at 386 Flatbush Avenue. For more information on Junior's Restaurant, locations, and their famous cheesecakes, please visit: https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Junior's Restaurant





