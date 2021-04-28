JOSE CUERVO and J-Kwon Asks Fan to “Get Tipsy” for Delivery Drivers this Cinco de Mayo

Jose Cuervo knows that delivery drivers have worked extra hard this past year - and deserve to be tipped generously for their efforts. This Cinco de Mayo, America's favorite tequila brand is teaming up with rapper J-Kwon - known for his legendary 2004 single Tipsy - to encourage fans to "get tipsy" (no, not with tequila) when ordering their Mexican meals. Fans who get #TipsyForCinco and tip their delivery driver 20% or more could have their entire meal paid for by Cuervo - in the form of a reimbursement through the popular mobile payment service, Venmo.

Leading up to the holiday, J-Kwon will be getting #TipsyForCinco by ordering Mexican food from all around his hometown of St. Louis and tipping big on each delivery. Mr. Tipsy wants e'rybody in the country to get tipsy, so fans are encouraged to check out @jkwon_duh_don on Instagram and follow Cuervo social channels for more.

For the chance to have Cuervo foot the bill on your Cinco de Mayo feast, just tweet a photo of your receipt that includes a tip of 20% or more alongside the hashtag #TipsyForCinco to @JoseCuervo. Daily winners will be randomly selected and reimbursed for their food order via Venmo. #TipsyForCinco will be running from April 27 through May 9 via Twitter entry, with another chance for fans to participate from May 10 through May 31 by uploading their receipts to cuervo.com/tipsyforcinco. Throughout the #TipsyForCinco program, Cuervo will reimburse thousands of meals for fans who generously tip their delivery person.

To check out #TipsyForCinco content, follow along at @josecuervotequila on Instagram and @josecuervo on Twitter. Please visit cuervo.com/tipsyforcinco for more information and #TipsyForCinco contest rules.

About Jose Cuervo ®:

Jose Cuervo® is a Mexican family-owned brand since 1795 and the largest producer of tequila throughout Mexico and around the world. Utilizing craftmanship handed down through 11 generations of the Cuervo family, the Jose Cuervo portfolio of tequilas includes Jose Cuervo Especial®, the world's best-selling tequila, Jose Cuervo Tradicional®, the original 100% agave tequila, Jose Cuervo® Reserva de la Familia®, Jose Cuervo Golden Margarita®, Authentic Jose Cuervo Margaritas® and Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix®. For more information, visit www.cuervo.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jose Cuervo