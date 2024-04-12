J. LOHR VINEYARDS & WINES Announces Giving Campaign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines has announced its "50 Years, States & Ways of Giving"' campaign, continuing to celebrate the winery's 50th anniversary with a nationwide charitable initiative and a consumer sweepstakes. The Lohr family's commitment to community support is evidenced by the program's aim to identify one nonprofit organization in each of the 50 states to receive $5,000, totaling more than $250,000 in donations. The funds will be awarded to help advance the recipient charities' stated missions; the organizations will be spotlighted throughout J. Lohr's channels this year.

"Our dedication to supporting the communities where we live and work is a key component of J. Lohr's company-wide sustainability culture," said Cynthia Lohr, co-owner and chief brand officer. "Reflecting on our decades-long commitment to fostering healthy, vibrant communities and charitable giving, we are proud to launch the J. Lohr "50 Years, States & Ways of Giving" campaign that will provide monetary support and build awareness for local nonprofits. We view this as a pivotal effort to uplift and positively impact these organizations and, through them, the people they serve."

Candidate 501(c)(3) and (c)(6) nonprofits in each of the 50 states were selected in collaboration with J. Lohr's nationwide trade partners, sales teams, and distributors; these colleagues submitted local organizations for consideration from the regions they service daily. Over the years, J. Lohr's extensive philanthropic support to communities traditionally falls under one of three categories: (a) initiatives and programs that contribute to the health and well-being of children and families, (b) local arts organizations and foundations, (c) education and wine industry research. The chosen nonprofit in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia will receive $5,000. A national $5,000 award is also being made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Visit jlohr.com/50ways to learn more about the year-long campaign and the individual charities that will benefit as they are announced.

J. Lohr is also offering consumers the opportunity to nominate their own favorite charity for an additional $5,000 donation. From April 1 through September 30, 2024, visitors to the jlohr.com/50ways website page may propose a nonprofit to add to the list. A random drawing from eligible entries will occur in early October, and the Lohr family will announce the winner.

President & CEO Steve Lohr, co-owner with his father Jerry and siblings Cynthia and Lawrence, comments, "Community giving and support is an important part of our sustainability ethos. Through this campaign, we're not just donating, we're leveraging our brand visibility and reach to highlight the good these organizations are doing locally and nationally. J. Lohr is inspired to share its successes of the past 50 years in the hopes of helping and having a lasting impact in our shared communities."

For more information on J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines and its "50 Years, States & Ways of Giving" campaign, please visit https://www.jlohr.com/50ways.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines