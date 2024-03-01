J. LOHR-Delightful White Wines to Welcome the Spring Season Ahead

With winter coming to a close, we are delighted that the Paso Robles-based winery, J. Lohr has produced three new white wines, ideal for the spring holidays and the pleasant weather we’ve all been waiting for.

2024 marks fifty years in business for a remarkable California success story. In 1974, J. Lohr released its first wine. Since that day, the Lohr family and team have helped bring Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles and Chardonnay from Monterey County to global prominence.

J. Lohr white wines are not only delightful, accessible and versatile. They are welcome on every table!



The 2022 J. Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay (SRP $14), an ode to half a century of distinguished winemaking. The new label honors J. Lohr's earliest appellation, the Arroyo Seco in Monterey County – discovered by Founder Jerry Lohr fifty years ago. The wine itself exhibits enticing aromas of ripe citrus, white nectarine, and baking spices. Rich in texture, flavors of Meyer lemon, hazelnut, and cocoa settle in on the long finish. This classic Chardonnay can accompany mussels in a white wine sauce, savory chicken dishes, or seafood risotto.

The 2023 J. Lohr Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc (SRP $14) This wine is ready for solo sipping. It spotlights aromas of honeysuckle, lime, sweet herbs, and fig. These aromas are complemented on the palate by the bright flavors of grapefruit, kiwi, key lime, and passion fruit, with the rich texture and long finish provided by acacia barrels. You can serve the wine with oysters, sushi, pasta with pesto, or with a charcuterie that has Italian meats and cheese.

The 2023 J. Lohr Bay Mist White Riesling (SRP $13) is fresh, cool, and crisp. An easy-drinking Riesling that begs for another glass, with aromas of exotic of lychee and flavors of ripe apple and pear, this makes it a no-rules, incredibly food-friendly wine. Pair it with Asian-Fusion cuisine or anything with a lick of spicy heat. This wine is wonderful with Asian-fusion fare and delectable dishes with a spicy kick.

To learn more about the J. Lohr portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.jlohr.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of J. Lohr