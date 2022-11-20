It’s Time to Gather-Don’t Arrive Empty Handed

This week a lot of our readers will be on-the-go and you may be passing through the new Moynihan Train Hall, home to Amtrak, NJ Transit and the NYC Subway en route to their Thanksgiving holiday celebrations.

A stop at Moynihan Food Hall is an absolute must for last minute Thanksgiving essentials or a thoughtful hostess gift. They have all your bases covered for whatever you need, without having to make an extra stop and worrying about missing a train.

Check out the options available!

Magnolia Bakery-This sweet Manhattan staple was designed with commuters in mind. Offering a variety of grab-and-go treats like their infamous cupcakes and banana pudding, Magnolia Bakery is featuring exclusive items for the holiday such as assortments of autumn and Thanksgiving themed cupcakes (mini and full size depending on your preference) as well as their newest holiday creation, the "Tis Lit" cake - a festive shake-up on a classic vanilla cake with buttercream icing that will surely brighten smiles all around the table.

Maman-As you're making your way to the train, stop by Maman for a cup of coffee (or cocktail!) and pick up a box of signature treats to bring home to finish off dinner on a sweet note. With its signature rustic décor, whimsical floral accents, and extensive coffee & pastry menu, a treat from Maman will have your family thinking you just returned from Paris rather than New York City. Surprise your loved ones with a box of sweets on your next visit home. If you'd rather not travel with perishables, a Maman gift card - or their newly released cookbook, Maman The Cookbook: All-Day Recipes to Warm Your Heart - are the perfect gifts for those who want to recreate a taste of France in their own home.

Maison du Chocolat-With Maison du Chocolat, gifting chocolate doesn't have to be exclusive to Valentine's Day this year. Inspired by the theme of gathering and abundance, Maison du Chocolat's Holiday Collection includes extravagant ganache, pralines, decadent holiday treats and more. Keeping the full holiday season in mind, pick up the 28-piece "Happy Thanksgiving" assortment for a holiday dessert in addition to the Holiday Extravaganza Advent Calendar - the sweetest way to countdown to Christmas!

Three's Brewing-You know that saying "the party doesn't start until I walk in?" - that will be you when you arrive home with a selection of beers from Three's Brewing. Visitors can grab the shop's flagships Vliet Pilsner & Logical Conclusion IPA as well as the latest releases, or choose among a carefully selected list of cans and bottles from highly-regarded breweries. Preorder all your Threes Brewing favorites and fresh drops for convenient pickup to avoid the hassle of missing the train.

In addition to the number of edible (and drinkable!) options at Moynihan, you can bring a smile to your mom's face and also have a festive, decorative centerpiece for the dinner table, with a bouquet of flowers from Damselfly Flowers. Located in the Concourse Hall, Damselfly is offering bouquets ranging from $65 to $135 with thoughtful, holiday-centric names like "Thankful," "Harvest," and "Cornucopia."

For anyone else in the family who might be missing out on Thanksgiving dinner this year, why not send them a fun and festive pop-up card from Lovepop Cards, just two doors over Damselfly. With detailed (and humorous) animations, recipients will be thankful to receive but hopefully their FOMO isn't triggered too badly!

Photo Credit: Fernando Sandoval