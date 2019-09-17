Indiana Coffee Roaster Brings Home Three Medals From World's Largest Roasting Competition

Evansville Coffee Company brought home three medals from the fifth annual Golden Bean North America Roasting Competition. Since its launch in 2015, the Golden Bean North America has grown to include more than 1,300 coffees submitted to this year's competition from the best roasters across the USA and Canada.

Evansville Coffee Company won bronze medals for each of their submissions in the Pour Over Filter category, for their Honduras - Finca San Isidro natural processed coffee, the San Miguel Bonanza "Pacamargo" from Guatemala, and Organic Bali Kintamani natural processed coffee.

"We submitted some of our favorite coffees, but also among our most difficult to roast. Natural processed coffees take more time and care to produce impressive results, and we are just glad the industry agrees that we offer something exceptional in the coffees we select," commented Tim Piazza, owner and roastmaster at Evansville Coffee Company. "Winning national recognition while in just our third year of business speaks highly of the coffee producers and importers we work with."

The competition is blind-judged over a three-day period by professional coffee roasters from across North America. Each coffee is tasted and scored by two judges, and the best coffees are additionally evaluated by category judges for final determination. Coffees are submitted in 10 categories, and all submissions must be coffees that the roaster offers as part of their available selections and not special coffees obtained for the sole purpose of entering the competition.

Roasted coffee can be purchased online at EvansvilleCoffee.com

The Golden Bean was launched in Australia in 2005 as an annual competition to determine the best coffee roasters in Australia, and then expanded to North America in 2015, making it the world's largest roasting competition spanning two continents. More than 500 coffee roasting companies across North America competed in this year's competition for bronze, silver, and gold awards in 10 categories. Recipients of the Golden Bean and judged by their peers, fellow professional coffee roasters, to be among the best in North America.

Evansville Coffee Company began as an idea Tim Piazza hatched during preparation for a talk at TEDxEvansville in 2016 where he shared how anyone could create a bulletproof career. The company started roasting commercially in 2017 out of a concession trailer, and then expanded to its current roasting facility where a wide selection of specialty grade coffees are roasted to order for coffee shops, restaurants, and businesses who prefer to serve exceptional coffee.





