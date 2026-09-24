HUDSON YARDS for All Your Coffee Cravings
Luckily, at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, there’s a pick-me-up for every point in the workday
With National Coffee Day coming up on September 29, there’s no better time to revisit one of the office’s most important rituals, the coffee run. Hudson Yards offers plenty of ways to stay caffeinated throughout the day.
Luckily, at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, there’s a pick-me-up for every point in the workday, whether you’re grabbing something strong before your first meeting, switching to matcha for the afternoon slump, or looking for a sweeter midday treat.
Here are a few spots to know!
Bluestone Lane: For a stronger start to the day, grab the Australian café’s Magic, made with two shots of espresso and velvety microfoam, alongside avocado toast or a breakfast bite.
Eataly Caffè: For an Italian-style pick-me-up, try the Cappuccino al Caramello Salato, a foamy salted-caramel cappuccino, or go sweeter with an affogato, pairing silky gelato with hot espresso.
Dunkin’ Donuts: For a tried-and-true coffee run, grab a classic iced coffee or Cold Brew from the iconic everyday favorite.
Blue Bottle Coffee: A go-to for coffee purists, whether you’re after a pour-over, espresso, or cold brew, and something simple to pair with it.
YONO: For the matcha crowd, try the Strawberry Matcha Cloud, a colorful afternoon pick-me-up made with ceremonial-grade matcha.
Ladurée Café: For a sweeter pick-me-up, pair a latte or cappuccino with Ladurée’s signature macarons or French pastries.
Sogno Toscano: Best for a more leisurely coffee break, pair with Italian espresso, pastries, and Tuscan specialties for a coffee run that feels more like a midday escape
Whether it’s the first coffee of the morning, a matcha between meetings, or something sweet to get through the final stretch of the day, Hudson Yards has plenty of ways to make the workweek feel a little easier.
Photo: Courtesy of Bluestone Lane
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