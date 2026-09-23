The Biggest Names in Food, Entertainment and Culture at NYCWFF

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This fall, the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ (NYCWFF) returns October 15–18, 2026, bringing together an all-star lineup of chefs, culinary personalities, entertainers and cultural icons for four days of unforgettable experiences across New York City. Now in its 19th year, the Festival will welcome some of the biggest names in food and entertainment for more than 50 events, from one-night-only dinners and signature tasting events to late-night celebrations, live music and unexpected celebrity moments — all set against the backdrop of one of the world’s greatest culinary cities.

This year’s lineup reflects the Festival’s continued evolution, pairing longtime NYCWFF favorites with new collaborations and experiences that extend beyond the kitchen. Rachael Ray, joined by special guest co-host Bert Kreischer, will lead NYC’s biggest burger battle, while DJ D-Nice sets the soundtrack for a rooftop celebration of New York City After Dark. Method Man will take the stage at The Cookout, with Whoopi Goldberg joining the festivities, and mgk (Machine Gun Kelly) of 27 Club Coffee will host the new non-alcoholic Morning Buzz. Together, the 2026 Festival brings food, entertainment and culture together throughout the weekend.

The Festival’s more intimate culinary experiences will bring acclaimed chefs and personalities together for one-of-a-kind menus and collaborations across the city, including Chef’s Corner hosted by chef and creator Olivia Tiedemann aka @oliviatied and The Internet's Italian Grandma, Nonna Gracie aka @realnonnagracie. The weekend’s dinner series includes Angie Mar, the chef and owner behind Restaurant Le B, alongside celebrated chef, restaurateur and James Beard Award winner Charlie Palmer; Byron Puck alongside Wayan chef and co-owner Cedric Vongerichten; and the Festival’s first non-alcoholic dinner, hosted at The Maze NYC, a Manhattan-based alcohol-free members club focused on connection and community featuring James Beard Award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer and Gautier Coiffard, co-founder of the cult-favorite Brooklyn bakery L’Appartement 4F. Additional dinners throughout the weekend will feature acclaimed chefs and culinary personalities from across the country.

Now in its 19th year, the Festival continues to build on its home in the Seaport, with the expanded Invesco QQQ Festival Campus serving as the backdrop for some of the weekend’s biggest moments. New for 2026, Norwegian Cruise Line Rooftop Series at Pier 17 brings signature NYCWFF experiences above the New York City harbor as part of the Norwegian Cruise Line Rooftop Series, beginning with the iconic Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray, with Bert Kreischer joining as special guest co-host, on Thursday, October 15. Celebrity judges include Ana Navarro, Cedric the Entertainer, Jet Tila, Andrew Rea of Binging with Babish and Sophie Flay. The series continues with Steak & Whiskey hosted by Bryan and Michael Voltaggio on Friday, October 16, and closes Sunday with the new non-alcoholic Morning Buzz hosted by mgk of 27 Club Coffee.

On Saturday, October 17, New York After Dark hosted by James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi of Tatiana will transform The Rooftop at Pier 17 into an after-hours celebration of New York’s food, music and culture inspired by his forthcoming cookbook, All Hours, with music by DJ D-Nice. The weekend closes Sunday, October 18, with The Cookout presented by Mike’s Amazing hosted by JJ Johnson and Angela Yee, featuring a special performance by Method Man and an appearance by EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg.

Beloved Festival events will also return throughout the weekend, including Oyster Bash presented by Modelo hosted by Andrew Zimmern, Tacos & Tequila hosted by Aarón Sánchez and the Grand Tasting hosted by Marcus Samuelsson, Andrew Rea, Ayesha Nurdjaja and Michael Symon, featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Bosch Home Appliances at the Invesco QQQ Festival Campus in the Seaport. The newly released Culinary Demonstrations schedule includes standout moments such as Nigel Ng aka Uncle Roger, taking the stage with Rachael Ray, and mgk joining Michael Symon for a demonstration. Together, the lineup rounds out four days that pair established Festival favorites with new experiences and some of the most recognizable names in food, entertainment and culture.

Beyond showcasing culinary talent, the Festival remains committed to creating a meaningful impact on the food and hospitality industry. Net proceeds from the Festival will support the Event Zero Foundation and its mission to advance sustainability and environmental responsibility across the events industry, as well as the James Beard Foundation® and its work to lead chefs and the broader culinary community toward a new standard of excellence.

Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook and Instagram using @NYCWFF and on TikTok at NYCWineFoodFestival. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.nycwff.org.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

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