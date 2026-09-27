W NEW YORK-TIMES SQUARE Announces Tim Burton Style Halloween Celebration

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This Halloween, W New York- Times Square is trading the typical Halloween party for something a bit different. On Halloween night, the hotel will transform into an immersive celebration inspired by the dark, whimsical world of Tim Burton, bringing together film, music, visual effects, cocktails and live storytelling for a night that goes beyond the traditional costume party.

The evening will feature a special fireside chat and audience Q&A with Jay Prychidny, ACE (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and Wednesday) the acclaimed film editor and creative collaborator behind Tim Burton’s cinematic world, offering guests a rare behind-the-scenes look at the filmmaking process and the artistry that brings Burton’s fantastical characters and stories to life.

The experience will also include a live VFX artist creature build, where guests can watch a fantastical creature take shape throughout the evening before its final reveal, alongside projections of beloved Tim Burton films, live DJ music, a costume contest, themed cocktails and more.

Guests will receive a welcome glass of Perrier-Jouët and an additional drink ticket, with a complimentary photobooth adding another opportunity to capture the night.

Get to know the details!

What: Tim Burton-inspired Halloween Party

When: Halloween, October 31 | 8 PM – Close

Where: W New York – Times Square

Tickets: $75 | Student tickets $65

Age: 21+

Tickets can be found HERE

Images HERE

And here's what the ticket includes!

Welcome Glass of Perrier-Jouët-

Sip Ticket- Enjoy an additional drink as you settle into the night.

Live DJ Music- Dance the night away with a live DJ set and an atmosphere designed for Halloween after dark.

Photobooth- Capture the night with our free photobooth

Fireside Chat + Q&A with Jay Prychidny- Go behind the scenes of Burton's filmmaking process with Jay Prychidny, movie editor and creative collaborator, for a special fireside conversation followed by audience Q&A.

Live VFX Artist Creature Build- Watch a professional VFX artist create a fantastical creature live, revealing the artistry and techniques behind bringing the impossible to life. Reveal at the end of the night.

Popular Tim Burton movies projected throughout the night.

Awards and prizes for best costume

The dress code encourages guests to embrace Burton-inspired gothic glamour, dark romance, eccentric characters, fantastical creatures and black-and-white whimsy, essentially, anything beautifully bizarre. Come for the Halloween party. Stay for the stories, the creatures, the music and the magic.

W New York-Times Square is located at 1567 Broadway, New York, NY 10036. For more information, visit W New York - Times Square | Midtown Manhattan Hotel near Times Square and call 212.930.7400.

Photo Credit: W New York-Times Square

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