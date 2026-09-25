GIULIETTA in Midtown East-A Marvelous Debut of Brunch Service

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Your weekends just got better. Giulietta, the charming and inviting Italian restaurant at the MetLife Building in Midtown East has just launched Saturday and Sunday brunch and guests are enjoying every moment of the experience. This recently opened spot is a go-to spot for Grand Central commuters, area businesspeople, and for all those who are touring and shopping in the area.

We visited on Sunday for an early afternoon meal. The dining room has tables for all size parties and patio seating is available in the nice weather. We were delighted to see couples, groups, and families all enjoying brunch. The menu includes an option for a two-course Champagne Brunch with a choice of an appetizer, a main, and unlimited bubbly for 1.5 hours.

You’ll love the beverage program. The Spritz Bar has refreshing choices such as the Riviera Spritz with vodka, passionfruit liqueur, and manzarilla sherry topped with prosecco. Another stellar choice is the Capri Spritz. It has just the right sweetness with fresh raspberries, limoncello and prosecco. Beverages also include other creative cocktails, the classics along with a delightful selection of wine and beer. Coffee, tea, cappuccino and espresso are also available to complement your meal.

Order a pizza for the table. It’s a wonderful way to have a shareable item that will please your party. There are great choices such as the Margherita, Salsiccia or our favorite, Truffle with mascarpone, parmesan, black truffle and whipped ricotta.

The brunch menu includes weekend favorites with an Italian flare with dishes that include, Eggs in Purgatory alla Vodka, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with blueberry compote, and the ever-popular Eggs Benedict or Quiche du Jour. We like that Guilietta’s brunch has light fare like Toasts and Salads, as well as hearty menu offerings such as Rigatonni with vodka sauce and stracciatella, Chicken Milanese, and their signature burger. And sides like Smoked Bacon or a Fruit Plate are delectable additions.

Top off your brunch with the roaming Sgroppino Cart will that makes its way through the dining room serving the refreshing Venetian cocktail of a fruity sorbet, vodka and Prosecco.

Giulietta is beloved in the neighborhood for all day dining and now with their brunch service, guests have another reason to come by, relax and indulge in their delicious dishes and wonderfully crafted beverages.Giulietta is located at 200 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10166. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit Giulietta | All-Day Italian Restaurant Near Grand Central Station.

Photo Credit: Liz Clayman

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