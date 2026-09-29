BloodManor Makes its Spine-Chilling Return to NYC for the Halloween Season
This premier haunted attraction at 359 Broadway is celebrating over 20 years of scares and entertainment
BloodManor, located at 359 Broadway, is New York City’s premier haunted attraction, celebrating over two decades of spine-chilling scares and thrilling entertainment. As a pioneer of the haunted house experience, BloodManor has become a Halloween-season staple in NYC, delighting and terrifying millions of visitors over the years.
The 2026 season promises an unprecedented level of horror and excitement, featuring horrifying attractions, mind-bending theatrics and bone-chilling surprises created by a terrifyingly talented team of trained actors, set designers, makeup artists and more.
BloodManor’s infamous, hair-raising attractions will return, revamped and amplified to intensify the fear factor year after year. Visitors will confront their deepest fears as they journey through dark, sinister corridors filled with twisted characters and scares at every turn. Incorporating state-of-the-art special effects, BloodManor brings unparalleled realism to the haunting experience, immersing visitors in a nightmare that blurs the lines between fact and fiction.
Each attraction within the house is based on carefully crafted, original storylines that transport visitors into eerie and macabre worlds. From cursed mansions to abandoned asylums, every theme promises to invoke terror and adrenaline. Timed-entry tickets can be purchased online at www.bloodmanor.com or at the door. You can also follow @bloodmanornyc for real-time information, images, videos and more.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of BloodManor
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...