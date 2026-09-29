BloodManor Makes its Spine-Chilling Return to NYC for the Halloween Season

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BloodManor, located at 359 Broadway, is New York City’s premier haunted attraction, celebrating over two decades of spine-chilling scares and thrilling entertainment. As a pioneer of the haunted house experience, BloodManor has become a Halloween-season staple in NYC, delighting and terrifying millions of visitors over the years.

The 2026 season promises an unprecedented level of horror and excitement, featuring horrifying attractions, mind-bending theatrics and bone-chilling surprises created by a terrifyingly talented team of trained actors, set designers, makeup artists and more.

BloodManor’s infamous, hair-raising attractions will return, revamped and amplified to intensify the fear factor year after year. Visitors will confront their deepest fears as they journey through dark, sinister corridors filled with twisted characters and scares at every turn. Incorporating state-of-the-art special effects, BloodManor brings unparalleled realism to the haunting experience, immersing visitors in a nightmare that blurs the lines between fact and fiction.

Each attraction within the house is based on carefully crafted, original storylines that transport visitors into eerie and macabre worlds. From cursed mansions to abandoned asylums, every theme promises to invoke terror and adrenaline. Timed-entry tickets can be purchased online at www.bloodmanor.com or at the door. You can also follow @bloodmanornyc for real-time information, images, videos and more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BloodManor

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 03 Hrs 53 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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