HOLY APOSTLES SOUP KITCHEN in NYC Launches Operation Hopefull

Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, the largest soup kitchen in New York State, is pleased to announce the official launch of Operation HopeFULL, a $1MM campaign that rallies support from the broader New York City community to ensure New Yorkers struggling with extreme poverty and homelessness have access to food, clothing, toiletries, masks, and other support. The organization has never missed a meal service in its 38-year history, including in the aftermath of a devastating parish fire in 1990, during the power outage and city-wide havoc caused by Hurricane Sandy, and after the tragic September 11th attacks.

The arrival of COVID-19 has created a food crisis in New York City. Prior to the spread of the coronavirus, when the economy was strong, over 12 percent of New York City residents lacked reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. As the unemployment rate skyrockets to unprecedented levels, a growing number of New Yorkers are joining the ranks of low-income Americans who are forced to choose between paying rent or buying groceries. According to a study released by Hunger Free America, 38 percent of parents in New York City report reducing the size of their children's meals or skipping them entirely due to lack of financial resources.

Since Governor Cuomo placed New York State on PAUSE in March, the soup kitchen has seen a major increase in the number of people who are seeking out its services, including a 43 percent increase in households who rely on its weekly pantry distribution program. Soup kitchen guests experiencing homelessness also report increased difficulty in finding food and services, particularly clothing and shower facilities.

Funds raised by Operation HopeFULL go directly to purchasing the food, supplies, and clothing needed to fill the gap created by the closure of smaller human services agencies that provide clothing and meals. People who wish to support the campaign can text "FEEDNYC" to 44321 to make a donation, or visit the soup kitchen's website at www.holyapostlessoupkitchen.org.

"Smaller soup kitchens and service providers across the City have been forced to close up shop not only due to limited financial resources, but also to protect their volunteers who are often elderly and most at-risk should they be exposed to someone with the virus," explains the Reverend Dr. Anna S. Pearson, Executive Director at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen. "At the same time, we are already seeing a drastic uptick in need and expect that trend to continue -- Operation HopeFULL will ensure our most vulnerable neighbors can weather the present crisis and its long-lasting economic effects."

Operation HopeFULL leverages corporate and philanthropic funders, small businesses offering pro bono services and supplies, restaurants and food distributors, local culinary figures, and other skills-based volunteers to meet the immediate needs of everyone who relies on the soup kitchen for survival. A majority of these partners have also been negatively affected by the economic fallout resulting from the public health crisis but still contribute their time and talent to ensure New York's largest soup kitchen can maintain and expand its operations.

Strategic development consultant Sara Pandolfi, President of Sara Pandolfi & Co., is volunteering her time to support Operation HopeFULL by providing pro bono crisis relief management and galvanizing her extensive network in the arts, education, and hospitality industries to support the soup kitchen's guests. "At its heart, Operation HopeFULL is about making sure our neighbors - who are too often overlooked or forgotten - have access to a community of support while so many places are closed," says Pandolfi. "It's about offering sustenance to everyone who relies on the soup kitchen's services and providing opportunities for New Yorkers who are inspired to help our most vulnerable neighbors."

Other partners include Ginger Pierce, the executive chef at Jams Restaurant at the 1 Hotel Central Park in New York City, and her husband Preston Madson, the executive chef at il Buco Alimentari & Vineria, who are spearheading the culinary outreach, streamlining food donations from restaurants and enlisting skills-based volunteers to support the soup kitchen's immediate needs. "Although our industry is hurting right now, the hospitality sector is in a unique position to combine resources and come together for our community," says Pierce. "The [food] supply chain is there, and we have a workforce of people, many wanting to make meaningful contributions. It's about connecting our contacts and resources, to help sustain and potentially expand a program that is needed now more than ever."

On March 13, the soup kitchen suspended its volunteer program for public safety reasons and moved the limited number of soup kitchen staff to the outdoor courtyard of the Church of the Holy Apostles in Chelsea, where they now prepare and distribute meals from 10:30am-12:30pm on weekdays. In addition to its daily meal service, Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen also administers a Backpack Pantry Program, which provides healthy, non-perishable food for senior citizens living on fixed incomes, families living in nearby New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) housing projects, and families with P.S. 33 school children who have been identified as living in shelters. The program will continue, with pre-packaged pantry items and fresh produce being distributed inside the landmark building and has expanded to operate three days a week.

Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen continues to monitor the pandemic on a daily basis and remains nimble in its response to ensure both the safety and care of its guests, volunteers, and staff while also staying true to its mission to feed the hungry, comfort the afflicted, seek justice for people experiencing homelessness, and providing hope and opportunity to those in need. As emergency food providers, the soup kitchen serves families with children, senior citizens, employed adults struggling to make ends meet, veterans, individuals experiencing homelessness, and anyone in need of food and support. In addition to food support, the organization also serves over 60,000 individuals annually through its Social Services program, providing tangible, basic needs, as well as access to computer classes, job coaching, enrichment programs, and counselors who assist guests in a multitude of ways. While social distancing requirements are in place, the social service program has been scaled back but still offers access to mail, mobile healthcare services through Project Renewal, and other basic needs.

"The soup kitchen is proud of its long-standing reputation as a cornerstone in the Chelsea community and we do not take lightly the decision to modify our programming," said Michael Ottley, Chief Operating Officer of Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen. "We are taking these precautions to protect all members of our community, while also recognizing many of our guests do not have the means to stock up on groceries. When your bank account is near zero or you don't have your own place to call home, planning for a global pandemic is almost impossible and the only food many of our guests eat is the meal they get here. We remain committed to our vital role in sustaining our neighbors who are struggling with hunger and poverty throughout this crisis, fueled in large part by donations made through Operation HopeFULL."

Currently, 1.6 million New Yorkers are living in poverty and 1 million New Yorkers - over 12 percent of all residents - lack reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. According to the Food Bank for New York City (a partner of the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen), these New Yorkers fell short of an adequate diet by 208 million meals last year. Between 2018 and 2019 alone, Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen saw a 32 percent increase in participation in its emergency food programs, serving over 80,000 more meals than the previous year.

Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen is the largest soup kitchen in New York City, providing over 1,000 meals each weekday to residents who are struggling with hunger, poverty, and homelessness. Founded in 1982, the soup kitchen operates in the landmark sanctuary of the Church of the Holy Apostles and offers programs that nourish the body as well as the soul. In addition to meals, guests have access to social services support and workshops that help them navigate toward improved health, housing and jobs. For more information, visit www.holyapostlessoupkitchen.org.

