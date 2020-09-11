HOLY APOSTLES SOUP KITCHEN Hosts 8th Annual Farm to Tray Event 9/24

Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen

On September 24, 2020, Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, the largest soup kitchen in New York state, will host the 8th annual Farm to Tray, a virtual celebration of food and community, presented by Whole Foods Market. The event -- traditionally held in-person -- is a culmination of the soup kitchen's year-round campaign against hunger and food waste, two issues that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event will be streamed virtually via YouTube.

Over the past eight years, Farm to Tray has raised vital funds that strengthen Holy Apostles' ability to improve the lives of New Yorkers through meal outreach and dynamic social service programs. This year, the event will also celebrate the myriad partners and volunteers who have made it possible for the soup kitchen to step up and meet the unprecedented increase in demand as a result of the global pandemic, including those who helped to raise $1MM for Holy Apostles' fundraising campaign, Operation HopeFULL, earlier this year. Since January, Holy Apostles has served over half a million meals, surpassing its projections for the entirety of 2020 and setting a new record for annual meals served throughout its 38-year history.

At previous Farm to Tray events, well-respected culinary figures have come together from across the city to create sustainably-driven, nutritious menus that mirror the soup kitchen's vision for nourishing struggling New Yorkers. This year, the event will feature virtual programming from prominent partner chefs and corporate partners, including a mixology demo presented by Whole Foods Market, a performance from the band at Avenues: The World School, and culinary tips from pastry chef Caroline Schiff (Gage & Tollner) and chef Robert Austin Cho (Kimchi Smoke), as well as a cooking demo featuring Chef Russell Jackson of Reverence in collaboration with Verlasso Salmon and Ocean Hill Apple Brandy. The program will also offer a collection of videos that demonstrate how the soup kitchen is dealing with adversity amidst the pandemic via heartwarming volunteer and guest stories. All attendees will also receive a virtual gift bag featuring recipes from the event demos, as well as a student-written cookbook from Avenues: The World School.

"The success of Farm to Tray can be directly attributed to our dedicated volunteers as well as the culinary figures and corporate partners who generously lend their time, talent, and resources to the soup kitchen," shared the Reverend Dr. Anna S. Pearson, Executive Director of Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen. "New Yorkers stick together during challenging times. We've seen our community unite over the past few months with profound dedication to the work that happens at Holy Apostles, and we're confident that the support from this year's Farm to Tray event will help us to sustain those who will feel the impacts of this crisis long after the pandemic is over."

Since 2013, Farm to Tray has raised nearly $2.3 million in cash and in-kind support and introduced over 100 new partnerships to Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen.

Visit www.farmtotray.org or text "FARMTOTRAY" to 44321 to make a donation (any amount) and automatically register. To register for free visit bit.ly/farmtotray2020.

To create your own individual or team fundraising page click here. For sponsorship or advertising opportunities, click here or contact sara@sarapanolfi.com

About Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen:

Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen is the largest soup kitchen in New York state, providing over 1,000 meals each weekday to residents who are struggling with hunger, poverty, and homelessness. Founded in 1982, the soup kitchen operates in the landmark sanctuary of the Church of the Holy Apostles and offers programs that nourish the body as well as the soul. In addition to meals, guests have access to social services support and workshops that help them navigate toward improved health, housing and jobs. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen has never missed a meal service in its 38-year history, including in the aftermath of a devastating parish fire in 1990, during the power outage and city-wide havoc caused by Hurricane Sandy, and after the tragic September 11th attacks. For more information, visit https://holyapostlessoupkitchen.org/.

Photo Credit: Chef Christopher Molinari, courtesy of Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen

