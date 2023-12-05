HENDRICK I. LOTT HOUSE in Brooklyn-Tree Lighting Event 12/8

HENDRICK I. LOTT HOUSE

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Feeling GIFTY? Selections for Food and Drink Lovers! Photo 1 Feeling GIFTY? Selections for Food and Drink Lovers!
The Iconic Sand Dollar Lounge Announces Pizza Pop-Ups For A Good Cause At Miracle On Sprin Photo 2 The Iconic Sand Dollar Lounge Announces Pizza Pop-Ups For A Good Cause At Miracle On Spring Mountain
Celebrate the Season with TRINCHERO FAMILY ESTATES Heritage Collection Photo 3 Celebrate the Season with TRINCHERO FAMILY ESTATES Heritage Collection
CAMELBACK RESORT in Tannersville, Pennsylvania-Your Destination for Adventure, Fun, and De Photo 4 CAMELBACK RESORT in Tannersville, Pennsylvania-Your Destination for Adventure, Fun, and Delicious Fare

HENDRICK I. LOTT HOUSE in Brooklyn-Tree Lighting Event 12/8

Hendrick I. Lott House, one of Brooklyn’s oldest known houses, has announced their tree lighting event that kicks off the holiday season.  It will be held on Friday, December 8th at 6 PM.

The Lott House was built in 1720, with an expansion in 1800, making it 303 years old. What some don't know is that New York State also recognizes it as an Underground Railroad site. Exterior renovations took place on the house, but unlike other Dutch farmhouses in the city, the inside remains untouched, preserving the architectural fabric of its long, storied history.

To commemorate the occasion of this architectural time capsule, the non-profit organization Friends of the Lott House will be hosting a holiday celebration.

Guests can expect the tree lighting; a photo opportunity with Sinterklaas (Dutch Santa); complimentary refreshments and hot cocoa; a DJ playing the holiday essentials; and a friendly and welcoming community.  There’s a lot to look forward to!

The Hendrick I. Lott House is located in Marine Park Brooklyn, at 1940 East 36th Street, 11234. For more information, please visit https://www.lotthouse.org/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of  Hendrick I. Lott House

 



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
CANTINA ZACCAGNINI Wines from Abruzzo-Ideal for Holiday Fare Photo
CANTINA ZACCAGNINI Wines from Abruzzo-Ideal for Holiday Fare

We are impressed with Cantina Zaccagnini, a producer that presents a variety of accessible choices that pair wonderfully with an array of your finest fare. 

2
HENDRICK I. LOTT HOUSE in Brooklyn-Tree Lighting Event 12/8 Photo
HENDRICK I. LOTT HOUSE in Brooklyn-Tree Lighting Event 12/8

Hendrick I. Lott House, one of Brooklyn’s oldest known houses, has announced their tree lighting event that kicks off the holiday season.  It will be held on Friday, December 8th at 6 PM.

3
PERONI and SOL-Beers for Your Holidays Photo
PERONI and SOL-Beers for Your Holidays

This festive season has officially begun.  And while we can’t all escape the cold, imported beers from Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Sol deliver the taste you can count on to transport you and your guests to a wonderful feeling of warmth and friendship during the holidays.

4
CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle for Exquisite Cocktails, Small Plates and Piano Music Photo
CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle for Exquisite Cocktails, Small Plates and Piano Music

A visit to Center Bar at The Shops at Columbus Circle will definitely make your holiday season shine bright.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

HENDRICK I. LOTT HOUSE in Brooklyn-Tree Lighting Event 12/8HENDRICK I. LOTT HOUSE in Brooklyn-Tree Lighting Event 12/8
CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle for Exquisite Cocktails, Small Plates and Piano MusicCENTER BAR at Columbus Circle for Exquisite Cocktails, Small Plates and Piano Music
PERONI and SOL-Beers for Your HolidaysPERONI and SOL-Beers for Your Holidays
Interview: Arianna Cacioppo as Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Centenary Stage CompanyInterview: Arianna Cacioppo as Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Centenary Stage Company

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You