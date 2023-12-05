HENDRICK I. LOTT HOUSE in Brooklyn-Tree Lighting Event 12/8

Hendrick I. Lott House, one of Brooklyn’s oldest known houses, has announced their tree lighting event that kicks off the holiday season. It will be held on Friday, December 8th at 6 PM.

The Lott House was built in 1720, with an expansion in 1800, making it 303 years old. What some don't know is that New York State also recognizes it as an Underground Railroad site. Exterior renovations took place on the house, but unlike other Dutch farmhouses in the city, the inside remains untouched, preserving the architectural fabric of its long, storied history.

To commemorate the occasion of this architectural time capsule, the non-profit organization Friends of the Lott House will be hosting a holiday celebration.

Guests can expect the tree lighting; a photo opportunity with Sinterklaas (Dutch Santa); complimentary refreshments and hot cocoa; a DJ playing the holiday essentials; and a friendly and welcoming community. There’s a lot to look forward to!

The Hendrick I. Lott House is located in Marine Park Brooklyn, at 1940 East 36th Street, 11234. For more information, please visit https://www.lotthouse.org/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hendrick I. Lott House