HEINZ Announces Mayoracha and Honeyracha Sauces

HEINZ, maker of America's Favorite Ketchup, is back at it again and answering the cravings of sauce lovers by introducing HEINZ Honeyracha's BFF, HEINZ Mayoracha. Both new saucy creations are hitting shelves nationwide in March 2020, because it takes two to make a condiment dream come true (mark your calendars now)

Here are all the details on HEINZ's sauciest sauces yet:

· With over 150 years of sauce-making experience, HEINZ knows a thing or two about creating unique and exciting sauce combinations perfect for sauce fanatics.

· HEINZ Honeyracha is a blend of honey and sriracha that tastes delicious on everything from dipping your fries into it to glazing Brussel sprouts (aka it tastes good on everything). It's sweet with a kick of heat.

· For those looking for the perfect burger, sandwich or sushi roll companion, meet HEINZ Mayoracha sauce. It's a tasty combination of mayonnaise and sriracha that will add a bit of kick to any meal.

The two new sauces (SRP: $3.79 / 16.6oz. Mayoracha bottle, 20.2 oz. Honeyracha bottle) join HEINZ's family of delicious saucy condiment combinations, including Mayochup, Mayocue, Mayomust and Kranch sauces.

