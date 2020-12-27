HEAR FROM THE EXPERTS About Wine Selections

Our readers will like advice from wine pros across the country about purchasing wine. Here are some top recommendations by experts that are not just for the New Year but well beyond.

An All American Sparkling Wine: Roederer Estate Brut NV

"Tiny bubbles make you happy and they pair with so many different foods. Expect the unexpected. It's not just for special occasions but to be enjoyed with life in general. The fruit for this current bottling is from the 2015 vintage. This bottling is produced with 60% Chardonnay and 40% Pinot Noir. It is wonderful because it's fresh, bright, interlaced with fruit, mineral and acidity. The complexity is due to the extra time in the bottle." Tonya Pitts, CMS-CS, WSET2, Wine Director at One Market and USF Board Member

Where to Buy It: Gary's Wine & Marketplace. SRP: $28

A Captivating Oregon Chardonnay: Gran Moraine Yamhill-Carlton Chardonnay 2017

"Gran Moraine is a perfect crowd pleaser for your family members; it's light, crisp, leaning more towards an old-world/Burgundy feel, but still has enough body for the typical California Chardonnay lovers. It's complex enough to be enjoyed by itself while chatting with your relatives before dinner or as the pairing for a main dish. This is a great wine to bring when you're not sure what to bring." Cristie Norman, CEO of Cristie Norman, Inc/The Online Wine Course and Sommelier, Spago Beverly Hill

Where to Buy It: Gary's Wine & Marketplace. SRP: $45



A Trust-Worthy Pinot Noir: Banshee Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2018

"Banshee Pinot Noir is the perfect Goldilocks type red wine for your holiday table. The red and black fruit notes really bring out the juiciness, the meaty flavors in dark Turkey meat or ham. What is great about this Pinot is the balance of beautiful earthy, pine notes balanced with what I like to call Santa Claus spices. These complex secondary flavors of the wine would be a perfect match to all of the sides and veggies for the holidays and with how smooth, robust and silky Banshee's Pinots tend to be - it's a great wine for sipping by the fire on a Thursday evening as well." Jon McDaniel, Founder of Second City Soil and Executive Secretary of USF

Where to Buy It: Gary's Wine & Marketplace. SRP: $19.99

A Classic Napa Valley Cabernet: Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

"It is exciting that Far Niente has come out with a new project. The winery is an iconic Napa institution, and the brand is one that's instantly familiar to my clients and community around the country. I highly recommend Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon to those who don't want to spend $200 on a Cabernet, but still want something that tastes like it. I cannot think of a better holiday treat than introducing someone to this new and exciting wine." Erik Segelbaum, Vice President of the United Sommeliers Foundation

Where to Buy It: Gary's Wine & Marketplace. SRP: $50

A Splurge-Worthy Napa Valley Cabernet: Quintessa Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

"I've been a fan of Quintessa since it's first vintage; this is a special wine to share around the holidays. Their goal has always been to position themselves as a 1st Growth of Napa Valley. They are going for a more "feminine" style of Cabernet Sauvignon, which won't overpower the menu at holiday dinners and events." Gary Fisch, President & CEO at Gary's Wine & Marketplace

Where to Buy It: Gary's Wine & Marketplace. SRP: $210

Photo Credit: Freeimages.com