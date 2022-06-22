HALFWAY TO HOLIDAYS at Disney Parks

Jingle Bells! Jingle Bells! Jingle All the Way! "To early for that," you say? Oh no! At Disney Parks, they take their celebratory experiences and products very seriously.

As guests are asking for holidays information earlier and earlier to plan that special vacation, they have created Halfway to Holidays!

Halfway to Holidays This Week - Including A Foodie Guide

Get ready for the most magical time of the year! Join Disney this week as they celebrate #HalfwaytotheHolidays with jolly surprises, limited-time offerings, sneak peeks and more. Keep an eye out for more details on the Disney Parks Blog!

FOODIE GUIDE - https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/06/first-look-tasty-halfway-to-the-holidays-delights-at-disney-parks/

For more information on Disney Parks, please visit https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/.

